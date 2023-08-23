AFC Notes: Jadeveon Clowney, Kenny Pickett, Ravens, Steelers, Titans

Ravens

Per Aaron Wilson, the specifics of Jadeveon Clowney‘s contract with the Ravens include a one-year, $6 million max deal, a $1.165 million base salary fully guaranteed, a $1 million signing bonus, per game active roster bonuses of up to $340,000, a $500,000 incentive for 5 or more sacks, $1 million for 7 or more sacks, $1.75 million for 9 or more sacks, a max playtime incentive of $1.75 million if he plays 65 percent or more snaps, and a max performance incentive totaling $3.5 million.

Steelers

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett says he has no problem staying motivated due to the fact that nothing counts against the team in the preseason.

“It is preseason, man,” Pickett said, via Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com. “Nothing counts, so it is kind of easy to remain motivated because we haven’t done anything yet. Everybody understands that.”

When asked about the Steelers’ potential distribution at running back this season, OC Matt Canada responded there is “no doubt” about Najee Harris being their lead-back: “Najee is our 1, there’s no doubt about that. We’re protecting him to get him to that point… We’re planning on Najee being Najee when we start the regular season,” via Brooke Pryor.

Titans

Authorities indicated the massive explosion at Titans CB Caleb Farley ‘s home in Mooresville, North Carolina took the life of his father, Robert Farley , while sending another individual to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, per TMZ.com.

