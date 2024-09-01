AFC Notes: Jaelan Phillips, Mike Williams, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins OLB Jaelan Phillips suffered a torn Achilles late in the season last year after putting together a strong year. Phillips isn’t looking at this year as a comeback and plans to be as effective as before the injury.

“I don’t see this as a get-back year,” Phillips said Thursday, via Isaiah Smalls of Yahoo Sports. “I don’t see this as dipping my toe in the water. I’m coming guns blazing and I’m putting my best foot forward.”

Phillips also responded to a question on whether he would start the season on a snap limit.

“You’re going to have to ask somebody else. Hopefully, it doesn’t come down to that. Hopefully, we go out there and handle our business but regardless, I’m here to do whatever they need me to do. Obviously, I’m going to be pushing to play as much as I can, but I have to be smart at the end of the day. It’s a long season.”

Jets

The Jets recently activated WR Mike Williams off the PUP list after he recovered from a torn ACL. Williams stated he wouldn’t be playing if he wasn’t 100 percent and he’s prepared to do anything they ask.

“I’m ready for whatever,” Williams said, via Ethan Greenberg of the team’s website. “Whenever my number is called, I’ll be ready. I’m preparing to play the whole game or whatever they need from me. I wouldn’t go out there if I weren’t able to be myself. I’m confident in going out there and doing what I do.”

Patriots

New England hired OC Alex Van Pelt as part of new HC Jerod Mayo‘s staff this offseason after Van Pelt spent the last four years with the Browns in the same role. Mayo believes in Van Pelt and loves his calm demeanor.

“We’re on the same page. I have nothing but complete faith in AVP and the rest of the staff. He’s just one of those steady guys. A big play, he doesn’t get too high. A bad play, he doesn’t get too low. I think you need that in your coordinators,” Mayo said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “The consistency in his attitude, I think, has definitely rubbed off on the guys.”

Van Pelt discussed his excitement ahead of his first year as the offensive play-caller with full control of the unit.

“Having the opportunity here to fully game plan; it’s very collaborative with our staff, there are guys who have their areas of expertise, and they are going to have a big say in what we do offensively [and] schematically. But it’s great to have that opportunity to stand in front of the room and be responsible, ultimately on Sundays, for playcalling,” Van Pelt said.