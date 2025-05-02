AFC Notes: Jaguars, Dyami Brown, Titans, Will Levis

Jaguars

SI.com’s Albert Breer reports the Browns-Jaguars blockbuster draft-day trade was agreed to in principle on April 7th after two days of negotiation.

maturity and “insatiable hunger” for learning about football during his Combine interview. Jacksonville GM James Gladstone worked under Rams GM Les Snead, who is close with Hunter’s DC at Colorado, Charles Kelly. Regarding Hunter, Kelly praised his IQ on a play-to-play basis because of the adjustments he would make based on how the receiver was attacking him. (Breer)

Dyami Brown

The Jaguars signed WR Dyami Brown to a one-year, $10 million deal, which one executive who spoke with Mike Sando of The Athletic thinks was a product of the Rams signing TuTu Atwell to the same terms. The executive is unsure if Parker Washington can provide the same impact as Christian Kirk while TE Brenton Strange isn’t the same quality as Evan Engram.

“Everybody liked Dyami at the $6-7 million number, but once Tutu Atwell got ($10 million), the speed guys got overpaid,” another exec said. “I don’t know if Parker (Washington) is better than Christian Kirk, and I know Brenton Strange is not better than Evan Engram in the passing game. So you’re talking about Gabe Davis, Dyami Brown, Parker Washington and Brian Thomas, who is going to get a lot of attention this year.”

Titans

Tennessee wasn’t shopping QB Will Levis during the draft despite the selection of QB Cam Ward No. 1 overall to be their long-term answer. Titans GM Mike Borgonzi spoke on the value Levis can bring to that room and said Ward and Levis will split reps to start offseason workouts.

“It’s a lot of value,” Borgonzi said, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “There is going to be competition in every room, and he elevates the competition in that room. That is what we’re trying to do here as we get into training camp. We want to have the best 90-man roster and the best competition in every room, and Will certainly provides that.”

“As we head into the offseason it’s going to be a competition. These guys are going to get an equal amount of reps at the beginning and they will separate themselves as we head into training camp. The idea is to have competition in the room. I am sure reps will change at some point as people separate themselves.”