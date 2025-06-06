AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Christian Kirk, Titans’ QB Situation

Jaguars

Jaguars’ second-year DT Maason Smith said new DC Anthony Campanile‘s system allows them to play “more laterally.”

“I feel like we able to just play a lot more free instead of more laterally,” Smith said, via News4JAX. “The coaches have told us from the first time they got here, they want to have more go, more getting off the ball, more penetration, whereas last year we were kind of playing more on the line of scrimmage.”

Smith mentioned Campanile wants their defensive line to attack more often.

“It’s kind of the same technique,” Smith said. “But it’s just more go, however you see fit kind of thing. If you take a shot, make it. If you miss it, that’s on you. But you know what I’m saying, you got that kind of leeway to make those plays and kind of see it as you fit.”

Texans

Texans WR Nico Collins has been impressed with what he has seen from WR Christian Kirk, noting his skill in the slot position.

“Everything. Everything has impressed me,” Collins said, via NFL.com. “His work ethic, what he brings to the field, his leadership, and just his advice. He is a guy that you need to get advice from. He has been around this game for a long time, so it’s only right that you learn from him. I’m glad he is a part of this unit and glad he is a part of this team. It’s only right that we build and keep going.”

“Slot magician man,” Collins added on Kirk. “Slot magic man, he is in the slot, going crazy. That’s one guy you need. Just another playmaker. Another guy in the offense that’s going to make plays, and that’s one of them.”

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan recently said they plan on giving each quarterback an opportunity to compete this offseason with Cam Ward, Will Levis, Kyle Allen, and Tim Boyle. Ward said he is embracing competition and has no problems with Callahan’s plans.

“I always embrace competition,” Ward said after rookie minicamp, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “Anything we’re doing, we compete, so it really doesn’t bother me. At the end of the day it’s a job so that’s how you got to approach it.”

Callahan acknowledged the mistakes they made at quarterback when immediately declaring Levis their starter.

“I think we could have done a better job [last season], and our job is to do it better the next time,” Callahan said. “You make adjustments, you grow, you do things differently and certainly there’s parts of that that I learned lessons in, and I’ve learned to move forward and you try to grow and do it better the next time.”