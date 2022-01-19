AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Davis Mills, Titans

Jaguars

The Jaguars declared $25,752,355 in unused cap space to roll over for 2021, though this figure will be audited for incentives by the NFL before becoming official. (Field Yates)

The Jaguars worked out WR Devonte Dedmon. (Aaron Wilson)

Texans

Texans third-round QB Davis Mills seemed like he performed well enough to at least get a crack at the full-time starting role in 2022. Compared to other rookies, Mills didn’t look out of place at all despite being taken far later than the banner crop of five first-rounders. Still, Texans GM Nick Caserio wasn’t making any long-term commitments.

“I think Davis made a lot of progress and strives this season,” Caserio said via USA Today’s Coty Davis. “When you look at the body of work and the things he was able to accomplish, you can make the argument that he was just as good or better than any of the other rookie quarterbacks. But what does that mean for next season? It doesn’t mean anything.”

Mills showed progress in his second stint as the starter after being benched for a stretch when veteran QB Tyrod Taylor was healthy enough to return to the lineup. Caserio wants him to continue to build on that.

“We felt Davis was a good player when we drafted him, and some of the things we saw from him this season was a confirmation of that,” Caserio said. “He still has a long way to go, and more than anything, learning defenses and what the other team is trying to do.”

Titans

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill addressed the idea of the Titans not being as good as the typical No. 1 seed given they had five losses. It continues the trend of Tennessee being overlooked for most of the season.

“I love doing that and I’m proud of our guys and the way we’ve … fought through a lot and continued to find ways to win,” Tannehill said, via the Associated Press. “So it hasn’t always been perfect and pretty — it’s football, it never is. So the fact that we can continue to find ways to win has been a lot of fun. Hopefully, it helps a little bit. You have been there before. The experience is not new. At the end of the day, you have to go out and execute and play well.”

Titans RB Derrick Henry says he has a steel plate in his foot yet there is no difference in the way his feet feel now than they did before the injury. (Turron Davenport)