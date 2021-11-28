AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Justin Reid, Titans

Jaguars

NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco reports the NFL fined Jaguars DB Rayshawn Jenkins $10,815 for unnecessary roughness last week.

Texans

According to Aaron Wilson, Texans S Justin Reid was made a healthy scratch due to disciplinary reasons. Wilson says Reid had a disagreement with the coaching staff this week.

Texans HC David Culley said of the incident involving Reid: “Anytime you have disciplinary reasons, we keep that internal. We have rules and when rules are broken we make decisions, it doesn’t matter who it is.” (Aaron Wilson)

Culley let the media know that it will now be a week-to-week decision on where OL Tytus Howard lines up offensively. (Aaron Reiss)

Texans TE Jordan Akins was also a healthy scratch again. (Wilson)

Titans

Former Patriots’ and Titans’ K Stephen Gostkowski isn’t ready to hang it up yet but mentioned that he would be willing to return to Tennessee to play under HC Mike Vrabel.

“I was there for a cup of coffee, had no training camp, and then it was a COVID year, so things were a little mixed up with the meetings and stuff,” Gostkowski said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “But just like when I played with Mike, he was great then as a player, and now he’s a great coach.”

Titans’ CB Jackrabbit Jenkins was hobbled after the game and required help due to a left ankle or foot injury. (Mike Giardi)