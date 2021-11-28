AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Justin Reid, Titans

Jaguars
- NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco reports the NFL fined Jaguars DB Rayshawn Jenkins $10,815 for unnecessary roughness last week.
Texans
- According to Aaron Wilson, Texans S Justin Reid was made a healthy scratch due to disciplinary reasons. Wilson says Reid had a disagreement with the coaching staff this week.
- ESPN’s Ryan Clark, who is friends with Reid, says the disagreement occurred when Reid answered a question from the coaching staff honestly.
- Texans HC David Culley said of the incident involving Reid: “Anytime you have disciplinary reasons, we keep that internal. We have rules and when rules are broken we make decisions, it doesn’t matter who it is.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Reid himself also spoke about being shocked when he discovered he was being benched: “I’m actually really shocked at (Coach David) Culley’s decision to make me inactive. I couldn’t believe it.” (Mark Berman)
- Culley let the media know that it will now be a week-to-week decision on where OL Tytus Howard lines up offensively. (Aaron Reiss)
- Texans TE Jordan Akins was also a healthy scratch again. (Wilson)
Titans
Former Patriots’ and Titans’ K Stephen Gostkowski isn’t ready to hang it up yet but mentioned that he would be willing to return to Tennessee to play under HC Mike Vrabel.
“I was there for a cup of coffee, had no training camp, and then it was a COVID year, so things were a little mixed up with the meetings and stuff,” Gostkowski said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “But just like when I played with Mike, he was great then as a player, and now he’s a great coach.”
- Titans’ CB Jackrabbit Jenkins was hobbled after the game and required help due to a left ankle or foot injury. (Mike Giardi)
