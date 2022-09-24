AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Nico Collins, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars rookie LB Chad Muma has impressed the team’s coaching staff with his play on special teams.

“Chad played unbelievable,” ST coordinator Heath Farwell said, via Jags Wire. “You guys saw the tackles, but it was the physicality that was impressive of just getting off blocks, running his feet, just physical play. I challenged our guys, ‘Let’s play just as fast as them or match that,’ and our guys battled. They played hard, and he was a big part of it. He played physically, played fast, so he played unbelievably. That was impressive.”

Farwell said the team didn’t cut Mama because of his contributions on special teams and his ability to be an above-average defender.

“Early in training camp, we saw the signs of, ‘This guy is going to be a really good special teamer,’ and he’s a guy that we’ll lose because he’s too good of a player not to have on the field on defense,” Farwell said.

Texans

Texans WR Nico Collins feels like he can build off of his performance in Week 2, where he recorded four receptions for 58 yards.

“I feel like we can build from that,” Collins said, via Aaron Wilson. “Got another week to build on, a long season. I feel like it’s a great opportunity for everybody to watch the film and come out and work on the things we need to work on. It’s a long season. I feel we’re going to watch this film, find things we need to work on, and build from that.”

Collins thinks that Houston must improve on finishing in the fourth quarter after struggling in that department through the first two weeks.

“I feel like we just need to finish in the fourth quarter,” Collins said. “It’s a long game. Four quarters, that’s a lot of football. I feel like the last two games haven’t done that well in the fourth quarter, but I feel like it’s a long season. We’re going to improve on that.”

Texans HC Lovie Smith said that they must get Collins “more involved” given he’s a large target.

“Nico is a big target,” Smith said. “As you identify some of the things, after the fact, I thought Nico did some good things when we featured him. As we look at it, big target. When we do go to him, it seems like he’s been a playmaker. That’s one of the areas that yes, we need to be able to get Nico more involved when we’re passing the football.”

Titans

Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com feels that fans should not be jumping the gun on calling for HC Mike Vrabel or OC Todd Downing to be fired, as Vrabel still holds a record of 43-29 since taking over the team in 2018.

or OC to be fired, as Vrabel still holds a record of 43-29 since taking over the team in 2018. Turron Davenport believes that the team should look into acquiring Eagles OT Andre Dillard now that LT Taylor Lewan has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 season.