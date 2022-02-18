AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Nate Bouda
Jaguars

  • Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said he wanted all of his coaches to have NFL experience in order to have assistants with deep knowledge of the game. (John Reid)
  • John Reid notes that DC Mike Caldwell has an “aggressive coaching style” and plans to move around DE Josh Allen, DE K’Lavon Chaisson, and their safeties group in blitz packages.  
  • Jaguars OC Press Taylor said he plans on getting Etienne involved: “Somewhere with the ball in his hands.” (John Shipley)
  • Should the Eagles look to trade WR Jalen Reagor this offseason, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice thinks Jaguars DE K’Lavon Chaisson would be a suitable exchange given Philadelphia needs an edge rusher and Jacksonville needs depth at receiver. 
  • Kempski mentions that Chaisson was drafted by former Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell, who is now a personnel executive for the Eagles. 

Texans

  • Texans DL Roy Lopez said he was excited to see Lovie Smith promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach: “It was awesome. We were all excited. For a while there he wasn’t a candidate. When it came out, we were like, ‘That’s easy. That’s nice. We can play for Lovie.’ It was nice for Lovie to take the step. That way last year was a stepping stone.” (Aaron Wilson)
  • Lopez said he is looking forward to working with new DL coach Jacques Cesaire: “You can feel when someone loves football and lives for football. He wants the best out of us. We’re looking forward to playing for him.” (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

