AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars’ new HC Doug Pederson thinks that the organization has the resources available to greatly improve the team this offseason.

“We’re not where we want to be,” Pederson said, via the team’s official site. “But we have the resources to make a difference, and make a difference with Jacksonville – and really start chipping away at some of the negativity that has surrounded this organization for so many years. I really think we can make an impact.”

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke called Pederson a natural leader around the organization.

“He really is,” Baalke said. “He comes in the building; he is positive every day. I always tell him that. He is the optimist, I am the pessimist. I like to say I am a realist. What is a realist? It really is a pessimist in hiding. It has been a good mix. He has a great personality. You like being around it every day.”

Pederson added that they are working to evaluate their roster.

“The biggest thing obviously was evaluating our own roster,” Pederson said. “That’s kind of what we’ve come out of with a new staff – just evaluating our guys and seeing the level of talent we have.”

Texans

Texans GM Nick Caserio said that he’s had “some dialogue” with free-agent S Justin Reid and is “certainly open” to re-signing him.

“I’ve talked to his representatives, we’ve had some dialogue,” Caserio said, via Aaron Wilson. “I’m certainly open to bringing Justin back. Justin is a good player. He’s well thought of around the league. I know he has a lot of respect for Lovie. He had an opportunity to play in his system. If he has an opportunity to come back here, it’s another year in the same system.”

Caserio added that they will “evaluate everything” and the market could dictate where Reid signs.

“Free agency is free agency, so the market dictates where players fit and how they fall. We’ll evaluate everything. Justin is a good player and he’s done a lot of good things for the team and in the community so we’ll see how it goes in the next couple of weeks.”

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports NFL teams are still unwilling to pursue a trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson while his legal situation remains unresolved.

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said offensive assistant Tim Kelly will serve OC Todd Downing much like defensive assistant Jim Schwartz served the defense.

“I hadn’t had a role like that until last year, and Jim Schwartz and I had multiple conversations and I decided to add that role on defense,” Vrabel said, via the team’s official website. “And that was something that I know helped us, not only during the week, but also on game day, someone that has had experience that wasn’t looking for some sort of credit, that didn’t have an agenda. When that person, the right person, became available in Tim Kelly we were able to make it work. So I think we’re still trying to define what that (job description) is – right now there’s conversations between me and Todd and Tim and (offensive line coach) Keith (Carter) as we watch through our offseason and the coaching staff and what we may want to add, and we’ll see where things progress during the season and what area or focus he may concentrate on.”