AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

The Jaguars got generally negative reviews for their free agency spending spree, but some executives pointed out they really had nowhere else to spend the money than on WR Christian Kirk, G Brandon Scherff, TE Evan Engram, CB Darious Williams, WR Zay Jones, and others.

“The guys they’ve drafted over the years are gone — Jalen Ramsey is gone, Taven Bryan is gone, C.J. Henderson is gone,” an exec said via the Athletic’s Mike Sando. “The guys you would have to pay because their rookie contracts are up aren’t on the team. There is a reason they have cap space.”

“If they don’t get Christian Kirk, who else are they going to sign for their young quarterback?” an exec added. “Every good receiver either got franchise tagged or extended before free agency or traded for a bunch of picks. Do you want to trade for Amari Cooper and pay him $20 million a year when he doesn’t practice every day because of his knee and has been traded twice, or would you rather have a young, ascending player who is a great pro?”

Texans

Texans QB Davis Mills continues to answer questions about his ability to lead the team in 2022.

“I’ve always been a very confident player,” Mills said, via TexansWire.com. “I heard a quote back in the day, ‘There’s a fine line between confidence and cockiness,’ and you kind of want to be on the conservative side of it. But I’m kind of dancing on that border, so, I feel like I’ve done that well. I’m excited every day to go out and compete, so, I think that’s a big one. A lot of it is just going out there and having confidence in those guys around you, too, and that’s what we’re doing in the offseason right now is coming together as a team and putting the work in, and kind of showing everybody that we’re here to work and we’re here to work as a team to get wins.”

Titans

Paul Kuharsky doesn’t think that the Titans should select a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft given there aren’t “good enough options” for them to consider.

Kuharsky ranks the tight end position as Tennessee’s “third position of need” but doesn’t see a suitable option at No. 26 overall.

Kuharsky could see Boston College G Zion Johnson or Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green being considerations for the Titans at No. 26 overall if they are available.

has met with several teams including the 49ers, Chargers, Colts, Commanders, Ravens, Steelers, Texans, and Titans. The Titans will host Minnesota DL Esezi Otomewo for a Top 30 visit, according to Ben Arthur of The Tennessean.