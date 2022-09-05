AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars
Jaguars GM Trent Baalke said he’s happy with the team’s depth heading into the season, but wouldn’t rule out any future additions that may improve the team in the short and long-term.
“I think we feel good,” Baalke said, via Jags Wire. “You go through the process that we went through. We have added quite a [few] new faces. There are a lot of new players in that locker room over the last two years that we have added to. We feel good about the men in that locker room – that’s why they are here. Do we feel like there a positions and places that we can upgrade? The answer to that is yes, but it’s yes no matter when [you ask]. If you come off a Super Bowl year like Doug has and I have, you are still feeling the same way. There are always ways to add and you are always looking to add to your roster.”
Texans
- Texans HC Lovie Smith on TE O.J. Howard: “O.J. is a good player. A lot of talent. To be able to pick up a player like that is pretty important.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Texans re-sign WR Chris Conley to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Texans released RB Marlon Mack from their practice squad.
Titans
- Titans WR Josh Gordon revealed the Chiefs wanted to re-sign him to their practice squad but he liked the opportunity the Titans were offering him and also trained with RB Derrick Henry during the offseason. (Terry McCormick)
