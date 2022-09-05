AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke said he’s happy with the team’s depth heading into the season, but wouldn’t rule out any future additions that may improve the team in the short and long-term.

“I think we feel good,” Baalke said, via Jags Wire. “You go through the process that we went through. We have added quite a [few] new faces. There are a lot of new players in that locker room over the last two years that we have added to. We feel good about the men in that locker room – that’s why they are here. Do we feel like there a positions and places that we can upgrade? The answer to that is yes, but it’s yes no matter when [you ask]. If you come off a Super Bowl year like Doug has and I have, you are still feeling the same way. There are always ways to add and you are always looking to add to your roster.”