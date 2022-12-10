AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell does not believe the team is in need of an infusion of talent but acknowledged they do need to be more sound in their assignments.

“I think the talent is here,” Caldwell said, via Jags Wire. “We’re happy with the players here. We just have to get them understanding that when you do the right way, you have to do it the right way over and over and over again. There are times when we’re right on point. Then there are times when we’re not. That’s part of coaching, we all own that, we’ve got to get those guys playing the way they need to play over and over and over.”

Texans

Texans DB coach Joe Danna had high praise for rookie S Jalen Pitre following his big performance despite the team’s loss against the Cleveland Browns.

“I’ll just say this, can’t say enough about how much he, as a rookie, works at his game, studies the game, takes care of his body,” Danna explained, via TexansWire.com. “He takes the coaching. The credit is to him. We try to coach everybody the same. He works at it. It’s important to him. It’s just good to see he was able to reap the benefits of some of that work.”

Titans

Titans OL coach Keith Carter still wants to see OT Dennis Daley get a chance to start for the team and also commented on giving OL Dillon Radunz another chance to play tackle in the future.

“I know Dennis struggled at times in that game, but I don’t feel like we can blame the whole thing on Dennis,” Carter said. “I think as a unit we have to play better, we have to help each other, and consistency has to start from all of us. It is not to me, so glaringly obvious that we should throw the next man in and go that route.”

“I think Dillon has proven in the last however many weeks that he’s gotten better inside,” Carter said of Radunz. “To me, I think he has improved inside and I think it’s shown. Who knows what the future holds, but as of right now, I think he has excelled by moving inside and getting reps there.”

“We just have to get him to play lower,” Carter added. “Being able to play strong with pad level is something that’s crucial for him. In the last couple of weeks, his pad level has improved and it’s something he has to focus on every day. He’s a big, strong guy, and he bull rushes and stuff like that, he does a nice job sitting down on and all that, so we’ve got to keep working pad level.”