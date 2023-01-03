AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Though the NFL usually puts games with high stakes, like the Jaguars’ matchup against the Titans for the AFC South division title, on Sunday night football as the last game of the regular season, the allure of ratings pulled the league in a different direction. That’s fine for Jacksonville, which will still get a primetime slot on Saturday night to book their playoff ticket.

“I’m ready to go right now,” Jaguars TE Evan Engram said on Jags Report Live on Monday. “After the game yesterday, I was pretty pumped about the week. So the faster it gets here, the better.”

Texans

Texans HC Lovie Smith addressed the play of second-round S Jalen Pitre this season, who has five interceptions but also is one of the NFL leaders in missed tackles.

“He’s been productive,” Smith said of Pitre, via TexansWire.com. “First off, he’s made a lot of tackles, and he has missed a lot of tackles. I’m going to throw that in there. The rookie part of that, I’m anxious to see growth when we’re missing less.”

Smith thinks Pitre has a bright future in the NFL

“You just look at his intellect on football. That’s been obvious too on how he’s played. He has ball skills. He’s intercepted a lot of balls. There’s just so many good things he’s done, not just him, so many of our rookie players. I’m excited. I know he’s excited about one more opportunity too, and all the guys will be,” Smith said.

