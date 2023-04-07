AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

When speaking on Episode 1 of The Hunt by the Jaguars’ official site, GM Trent Baalke spoke about a small clown figurine on his desk which was sent to him by a fan, saying he uses it as motivation.

“Some fan sent that to me,” Baalke said. “It was a little clown figurine, and I said, ‘You know what? I’m going to put it there to remind myself every day why I come to work,’ what my purpose is, I guess. It’s to prove them wrong.”

Baalke thinks the Jaguars selecting at No. 24 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft shows how much they’ve improved.

“The basic way it’s different is we have 23 people that pick before us,” Baalke said. “You know, the last couple years, we’ve had zero, so it’s our job to get the board stacked, to work hard with the coaching staff, to get as much information about these guys as we can and make sure we’re bringing guys into this culture that fit what we’re trying to build here and what we are building here.”

Texans

Texans worked out Arkansas K Jake Bates at their local pro day. (Aaron Wilson)

at their local pro day. (Aaron Wilson) Houston also worked out P Michael Turk at their pro day. (Wilson)

at their pro day. (Wilson) Texans worked out Texas Tech K Trey Wolff at their local pro day. (Wilson)

at their local pro day. (Wilson) The Texans also worked out Rice K Christian VanSickle and DE Ikenna Enechukwu. (Wilson)

Titans

According to Aaron Wilson, the Titans are scheduled to host Kentucky QB Will Levis for a predraft visit.

Justin Melo reports Utah LB Mohamoud Diabate recently completed a top-30 visit with the Titans.