AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Adrian Peterson

Jaguars

Jaguars’ DE Josh Allen is currently assessing his career ahead of his matchup with the Bills and QB Josh Allen.

“I know we’re about to play against another freaking Josh [Allen]. Got a little beef with that but he’s been a helluva player,” Allen said, via Pro Football Focus. “You know, I definitely wanna be one of those guys that people talk about and people know about. I want to be respected by my peers. I know it’s not given. I know I have to work it and I’m gonna work my ass off just to be the best out there and get my name called as, ‘OK, this dude’s a top guy in the NFL that you need to keep an eye on.’ So, that’s one of my goals, earning the respect of my peers and go out there and have fun.”

Texans

Texans’ QB Tyrod Taylor spoke about the play in which he was injured against the Browns: “You can see the left leg. I knew I was injured at the time. I knew something wasn’t right with the hamstring. I went back in and tried to get to the halftime. I didn’t want to come out.” (Aaron Wilson)

Texans TE Jordan Akins said he didn’t pay attention to any trade rumors involving him at the deadline: “I just shut it all out. I was with my family. I wasn’t paying attention to it.” (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

New Titans’ RB Adrian Peterson was concerned his football career was over, yet he now finds himself replacing the top running back in the NFL in order to continue his climb up the all-time charts.

Peterson currently sits at fifth in rushing yards and fourth in rushing touchdowns and is happy about his scheme fit in Tennessee and is only concerned about getting into better shape.

“I am excited to be here,” Peterson said after practice Friday, via Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com. “You think of an ideal situation for a running back like me and my style, it would be this right now. So, I am just going to live in the moment, enjoy it, and do whatever they ask me to do. It was a warm welcome (from teammates). Guys seem excited to have me here. But, of course, it’s about what you can do, now. I feel like once I came out, and the way I approached practice and the meeting room, I know guys are watching and kind of feed off that as well. My whole mindset is to let them know: Hey, I am coming in here, (and) I am serious, and I want to do whatever I can to do to contribute and help this team continue to be successful. I feel good. If they call my number, I’m going to go out there and contribute any way that I can. I do a great job of keeping my body in shape, mentally and physically, and keeping myself prepared for a moment like this.”

Jim Wyatt of TenneseeTitans.com notes that RB Derrick Henry underwent successful surgery and is now recovering in Nashville.

underwent successful surgery and is now recovering in Nashville. Wyatt won’t speculate on when Henry could return but is willing to assume he’s out for the season, including the playoffs.

