AFC Notes: Jaguars, Urban Meyer, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars’ interim HC Darrell Bevell said that Urban Meyer left the facility after practice and never returned, leaving many unsure as to what exactly was going on. (Mark Long)

Bevell added that he will be doing things the same way, yet in the parameters of what he is comfortable with. He confirmed that RB James Robinson would be remaining the starter. (John Reid)

Jaguars' interim HC Darrell Bevell announced that RB Carlos Hyde (concussion) has been ruled out from Week 15. (Michael DiRocco)

Regarding the Jaguars' head coaching job, Jordan Schultz reports that Jacksonville has discussed Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich, Bills OC Brian Daboll, Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles, Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, and former Eagles HC Doug Pederson.

Jaguars' QB Trevor Lawrence noted that the change offers the team a chance to move forward: "With everything that's been going on, it's been hard to focus. I really appreciate Coach Meyer and everything he's done for me… I wish him nothing but the best. Some changes had to be made but I wish him the best." (Stephen Holder)

noted that the change offers the team a chance to move forward: “With everything that’s been going on, it’s been hard to focus. I really appreciate Coach Meyer and everything he’s done for me… I wish him nothing but the best. Some changes had to be made but I wish him the best.” (Stephen Holder) Jaguars’ CB Shaquill Griffin offered up a stronger comment on the situation: “This locker room needs a head coach that actually believes in what their players are saying, trust that we call to make this work. This is not a one-man show. I feel like sometimes head coaches come in and say, ‘This is my way…’ But sometimes they forget about us.” (Holder)

Texans

Texans’ RB Royce Freeman spoke about being the only healthy running back against the Seahawks: “I was just glad to be out there and be able to make plays as the game progressed. Being the only back out there is quite an experience. You got to embrace it.” (Aaron Wilson)

Texans HC David Culley said S Justin Reid (concussion) has been ruled out from Week 15. (Aaron Reiss)

Culley said Texans RB Rex Burkhead (hip, quadriceps) has "some chance" to play in Sunday's game after participating in Friday's practice on a limited basis. (Aaron Wilson)

(hip, quadriceps) has “some chance” to play in Sunday’s game after participating in Friday’s practice on a limited basis. (Aaron Wilson) Texans LB Derek Rivers said he’s grateful to receive a one-year extension through 2022 and is confident that Houston will come back stronger next season: “I was excited we have another year here. We’ve built a great community of friends. It’s the relationships. It’s been a down year, but next year come back and try to be better.” (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

New Titans LB Zach Cunningham said he’s glad to be with Tennessee given they are leading the NFC South.

“Obviously it feels good. … I definitely love that part of it,” Cunningham said, via Paul Kuharsky of TitanInsider.com.

Cunningham added that he’s excited to play under HC Mike Vrabel given he was the Texans’ linebackers coach from 2014-2016 and Houston’s defensive coordinator in 2017.

“This is something that I definitely feel more comfortable with. I’ve played it for years, and I definitely feel like I fit it. I’m excited to be back with Vrabs,” Cunningham said.

Vrabel expects Cunningham to play in Week 15 and mentioned that he has brought a good attitude toward practice and meetings.

“It seems like he’s excited to be here. I felt like his attitude and his demeanor in meetings and on the practice field and communicating and playing football with his teammates (was good). The other stuff is going to take some time as far as getting to know teammates and who he’s playing next to, but hopefully he can help us in some capacity on Sunday,” Vrabel said. “He’ll play in the game, help us on special teams and in various situations on defense.”