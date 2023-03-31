AFC Notes: Jalen Ramsey, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Mac Jones

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said he was “elated” when Dolphins GM Chris Grier told him they might be able to trade for Rams CB Jalen Ramsey.

“He has this look, like ‘Hey, you’re going to like the news that I have’. He says, ‘Yeah, we have an opportunity [to trade for Ramsey],’” McDaniel said via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “My immediate reaction was pretty candid and simple: ‘All right, not talking terms, not talking what it’s going to cost. That would be a cool opportunity that would be hard to replicate.’ That’s the litmus test.”

Miami ended up only having to give up a third-round pick and backup TE Hunter Long, and only needed to guarantee a chunk of Ramsey’s remaining salary instead of giving him a new deal.

“We are willing to trade draft picks. We very much value them. When presented with that opportunity, we jumped on it,” McDaniel said. “To Chris Grier and [Dolphins executive] Brandon Shore, credit [to them that] they were able to get a fair deal. We are elated to add a player [of that quality]. “When players can make other players better, you’re on to something. Very excited for his ability to do that. Excited about the person and the player and the element he provides for our defense.”

Ramsey arrives with a reputation as a big personality, which the Dolphins already have a number of on the roster. But McDaniel says he embraces everything that comes with having star players on the team.

“Guys that have star ability, like All-Pros, with big personalities, you can shy away from it or really feed into it. It’s something that can make your team better,” he said. “Any player that has a star persona carries an extra burden of performance. Those players know they have to pay the piper on Sundays. As long as you’re a good teammate, that can only benefit [your team]. We did a deep dive on that [with Ramsey]. He’s got a magnetic personality and that’s really cool. I like where we are at with various [players], personalities on defense.”

When the Jets signed former Packers WR Allen Lazard to a four-year, $44 million deal, there was an obvious link to make to their pursuit of Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. Lazard said in an interview with TMZ that catching passes from Rodgers was indeed “a big reason” that drew him to the Jets — the other being former Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett who holds the same position for the Jets now. Lazard seems to think it’s just a matter of time until the Packers and Jets work out the details of a trade.

“There’s no worry on my end,” Lazard said. “Especially knowing that Aaron has his full-on commitment to being a New York Jet this year.”

Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard believes the team will attempt to continue to surround QB Mac Jones with talent this offseason and thinks he can make an ascension much like Eagles QB Jalen Hurts with improved offensive weapons.

“With O’Brien back and some improvements around Jones on offense, the belief internally is that Jones will rise to the occasion this year,” Bedard wrote, via New England Sports Network. “The Patriots are actively trying to add more weapons around Jones, a team source said. The path they’ve settled on, at this time, is to build up the talent around Jones, similar to what the Eagles and Dolphins did with their young QBs on rookie contracts. Kraft is involved in that effort and is fully behind that direction. The Patriots are still involved in talks around receivers Jerry Jeudy (Broncos) and DeAndre Hopkins (Cardinals). Those could heat up closer to the draft, and some talented players could become available once the draft concludes.”