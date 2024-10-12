AFC Notes: Ja’Marr Chase, Amari Cooper, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Cincinnati fell to a 1-4 start after giving up 38 points to the Ravens at home in Week 5. Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase understands they have to bring their urgency now before it’s too late.

“It’s gotta start right now,” Chase said, via the team’s YouTube. “We all woulda thought it would’ve started last game just by we set the tone of coming out. We have to do that this game. This has to be the game we set the standard, right here, and leave it all on the table.”

Browns

Amidst a disappointing 1-4 start, there are rumors the Browns could be looking to trade WR Amari Cooper because of his expiring contract. Cooper isn’t entertaining the idea of a trade right now and remains focused on winning in Cleveland.

“I’m not thinking about that,” Cooper said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I’m not thinking about us not winning some games. I’m thinking about us winning some games. So that doesn’t even cross my mind.”

Despite a brutal start, Cooper is keeping faith in their group to get everything back on track.

“I mean, it’s the easiest thing in the world to do, to jump off the ship when it’s sinking, I guess I would say. I don’t even consider myself that type of person — that’s what people who aren’t dedicated to, that’s what people who aren’t committed to. Things get hard sometimes. You just have to fight your way through it. I’m a fighter. I know the guys on his team, they’re fighters and that’s what fighters do until the end, fight until the end. So that’s what we’re going to do.”

Browns ST coordinator Bubba Ventrone said RB/KR Nyheim Hines (knee) is close to returning and will give them another quality return specialist: “I think he’s close. He gives us the dual returner, being able to do punts and kickoffs. He’s had a lot of production in his career.” (Scott Petrak)

said RB/KR (knee) is close to returning and will give them another quality return specialist: “I think he’s close. He gives us the dual returner, being able to do punts and kickoffs. He’s had a lot of production in his career.” (Scott Petrak) Browns LB coach Jason Tarver on Eagles RB Saquon Barkley : “He’s patient. We have to be in the right spots. Patience and power stand out with him.” (Scott Petrak)

on Eagles RB : “He’s patient. We have to be in the right spots. Patience and power stand out with him.” (Scott Petrak) Tarver on Browns LB Winston Reid : “When he hits you, you feel it.” (Petrak)

: “When he hits you, you feel it.” (Petrak) Cleveland OT Jack Conklin will be active in Week 6 for the first time since the 2023 season opener. (Mary Kay Cabot)

Ravens

Ravens S Kyle Hamilton feels their defensive problems are just “fundamental stuff” like tackling and shedding blocks.

“I think most of our problems is nothing structural, it’s fundamental stuff,” Hamilton said, via the team’s site. “We’ve got to tackle, get off blocks, we’ve got to communicate. We’ve been saying this for five weeks now. It’s time to start actually doing it, not coming up here and just saying it. It’s up to us on the back end to get that fixed and go out and play a complete game.”

Hamilton said their defense didn’t do enough in Baltimore’s 41-38 win over the Bengals in Week 5.

“We gave up 38 points and the offense did everything in their power to get us to win that game,” Hamilton said. “Obviously, Marlon [Humphrey] had a big pick at the end, but other than that I don’t really know how much the defense did for us to win.”

Hamilton added their secondary seems to have “plateaued.”

“At least as a secondary, being as blunt as possible, we’ve kind of plateaued in our getting better throughout the season. We’ve had good weeks with Buffalo and we’ve had bad weeks like this week. It’s up to us to fix that.”