AFC Notes: Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Bengals are hoping to get WR Ja’Marr Chase back from his hip injury in Week 12 against the Titans.

back from his hip injury in Week 12 against the Titans. Fowler adds he’s still rehabbing and there’s nothing definitive but that’s the date some people involved have circled for a return.

ESPN’s Ben Baby lists Bengals QB Joe Burrow as the team’s most notable contract situation next offseason, as he’ll be eligible for an extension for the first time and is set to cash in massively.

Browns

ESPN’s Jake Trotter points out Browns QB Deshaun Watson is set to count nearly $55 million against the cap next year, so it seems highly likely the Browns will restructure that deal.

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh had high praise of first-round C Tyler Linderbaum for performing well against the Saints in Week 10.

“Give [Tyler] a lot of credit; he blocked really well in a lot of ways,” Harbaugh said, via Todd Karpovich of FanNation. “He’s going up against one of the best nose guards in football, and I think he might have gotten him one time, but [Tyler] settled down and played great, blocked on the second level [and] was excellent. Then, the unsung part to me, all the snaps were right there, all the stuff that Lamar [Jackson] was doing with the ball handling. Those snaps were right there with a really good nose guard lined up over him, so he played exceptionally well.”

Ravens RB Gus Edwards (hamstring) returned to practice on Wednesday. (Jamison Hensley)

(hamstring) returned to practice on Wednesday. (Jamison Hensley) Ravens TE Mark Andrews (knee, shoulder) was limited in practice on Wednesday. (Hensley)

(knee, shoulder) was limited in practice on Wednesday. (Hensley) Harbaugh believes second-round OLB David Ojabo (Achilles) could make his NFL debut in Week 11. (Hensley)

Steelers

The Steelers got back All-Pro OLB T.J. Watt for Sunday’s win over the Saints and his presence was really felt by his teammates.

“Each and every play, I looked up and he was doing something,” Steelers CB Levi Wallace said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “He’s affecting every play. Just disrupting so much. You can feel his presence when he’s out on the field.”