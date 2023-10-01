AFC Notes: Ja’Marr Chase, Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase was frustrated in the locker room after another loss, resulting in the use of profanity when asked if he thought he should have gotten the ball more often despite having seven catches.

“I’m open, I’m always f**ing open. Excuse my profanity,” Chase said, via Joe Danneman of FOX 19. “We couldn’t capitalize on those blitzes when they did ‘em. On our end, I guess the receivers didn’t create enough plays. He (Burrow) is just going through a little adversity, he’s gonna get back to it in no time,”

Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt was fined $7,516 for unnecessary roughness.

Burrow is the first quarterback in NFL history to attempt at least 150 passes in his team’s first four games and averaged fewer than 5 yards per attempt. (Ed Werder)

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski says he expects QB Deshaun Watson to be back against the 49ers in two weeks after the bye week. (Jake Trotter)

Steelers

Steelers LB Kwon Alexander was fined $43,709 for unnecessary roughness and S Miles Killebrew was fined $13,792 for unnecessary roughness.

is scheduled to have an MRI to determine the extent of his left knee injury. (Gerry Dulac) Steelers C Mason Cole on backup QB Mitch Trubisky: “We know what Mitch can do and we got trust in Mitch whenever he’s got to go in.” (Pryor)