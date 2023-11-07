AFC Notes: Ja’Marr Chase, John Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase is dealing with a back injury after he landed on it and his status is uncertain for Sunday as the team begins the week. (Jay Morrison)

Browns

Per Mary Kay Cabot , Browns WR Marquise Goodwin is in the concussion protocol. is in the concussion protocol.

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh spoke about the AFC North being the best division in the NFL this season.

“It would be just terrible if everybody was not a good team in our division,” Harbaugh said Monday, via ESPN. “This is a great division. There’s no doubt it’s the best division, it’s proven. We know the teams, these teams are real. Everybody knows what’s going to happen when we all play each other.”

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson said if the team performs the way they did against the Seahawks, they don’t need to hit a stride or a peak in order to win.

“If we’re playing like that, we don’t even need to hit [a] peak or stride,” Jackson said, via PFT. “Just keep staying locked in how we are and just playing every opponent the same way [with] physicality, being smart, and defending what’s ours — our home turf.”

Jackson avoided answering where the team was in terms of reaching it’s peak.

“I wouldn’t say we’re far off or we’re close, we just need to keep doing what we’re doing,” Jackson said. “Keep stacking and keep getting better each and every week.”

Ravens John Harbaugh on RB Keaton Mitchell getting more playing time: “I’m sure there will be a rotation. We will go with whoever has the hot hand and isn’t tired.” ( HCon RBgetting more playing time: “I’m sure there will be a rotation. We will go with whoever has the hot hand and isn’t tired.” ( Jamison Hensley