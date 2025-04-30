AFC Notes: James Cook, Armand Membou, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane told Pat McAfee that RB James Cook will remain with the team through 2025, and he is confident that he will get a long-term extension done with the star running back.

“He will be here this year and hopefully beyond,” Beane said, via Pro Football Talk. “We love James and we would love nothing more than to keep him here longer term.”

Jets

The Jets drafted Missouri OT Armand Membou at No. 7 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. When appearing on Fox Sports Radio, former Jets GM Joe Douglas thinks Membou was a “mentality pick” for New York’s offensive line.

“It’s a solid wall. It’s a strong wall up front,” Douglas said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “I think [Membou] is a great pick. It’s a mentality pick.”

Jets HC Aaron Glenn mentioned how his former teams with the Lions from 2021-2024 and the Saints from 2016-2020 were focused on building strong offensive lines.

“I come from two teams … where everything was about the offensive line,” Glenn said. “I’m a firm believer that you start it inside out. So if we can build our line, just as much as our defensive line, that only helps you as a team. It helps your quarterback, it helps your running backs, it helps your passing game, and it just creates an identity within your team. You’re trying to make sure that every team, when they watch film, they see that.”

As for taking third-round CB Azareye’h Thomas over a speedy receiver, Glenn said he was more impressed by Thomas than some of the receivers available.

“Seeing how he plays on the field, that’s more enticing to me than watching a guy run in underwear at the combine,” Glenn said.

Patriots

The Patriots picked Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Ohio State OC Keenan Bailey reflected on two big plays that highlight Henderson’s career with the Buckeyes.

“His first big play was his freshman year [2021], C.J. Stroud‘s first career start, and we’re playing Minnesota on a Thursday night in the rain,” Bailey said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “It’s a close back-and-forth game, and we throw him a little swing pass and he takes it 70 yards for a touchdown. I don’t think anyone touched him. Then it’s almost like a full circle this past season. The exclamation point on his career was with seven seconds left in the first half against Texas, we’re tied in the playoffs, and we throw him a little screen pass and he takes it 75 yards to the house. No one touches him.”

Bailey said Henderson was one of the most coachable players he’s been around.

“It’s hard to talk about Tre without starting with how awesome of a guy he is,” said Bailey. “He decided to come back [in 2024] for his senior season, and I don’t know if I’ve ever been around a player who was more coachable going into a final year. Most times when guys come back, they have it all figured out and maybe want to have a good personal season or whatnot. But I think he developed between Years 3 and 4 more than I’ve ever seen.”

Bailey also mentioned Henderson has a very religious background.

“There’s a neat juxtaposition there — he’s an off-the-charts man of Christ, literally holding baptism services and preaching in the local community, and then he steps between those white lines and he’ll rip your face off. His pass protection jumps off the screen, how violent he is,” Bailey said.