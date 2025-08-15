AFC Notes: James Cook, Kyle Dugger, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

The Bills signed RB James Cook to a four-year $48 million extension. Buffalo GM Brandon Beane said Cook’s contract gives them some salary cap relief in 2025, but the team still needs to create more space, via Jay Skurski.

Beane was “worried” that Cook’s contract would become a distraction, but the running back remained “present and engaged” as negotiations pressed on, via Capaccio.

Beane added that there was an “understanding” for Cook to practice as they worked out his contract, and there was good faith on both sides, per Capaccio.

As for managing Cook’s snap count, Beane said they want to be sure Cook can maintain his big-play ability: “He’s an explosive player and we want to keep him having that ability.” (Capaccio)

Beane made clear that there is no animosity in their running backs group: “Running back room is very tight. They encourage and cheer for one another. No egos about who is getting touches or TDs. And skillsets off-set each other well.” (Capaccio)

Dolphins

Dolphins DE Chop Robinson was carted off the field from Wednesday’s joint practice with the Lions, but clarified that he avoided a major injury: “I’m good y’all nothing serious.” (Cameron Wolfe)

Patriots

Patriots S Kyle Dugger has notably lost his starting spot in training camp. New England HC Mike Vrabel said Dugger needs to make sure he’s in the right spots and understands coverage concepts.

“Just making sure that he’s where he needs to be, and understanding the coverage concepts and everything we do,” Vrabel said, via Doug Kyed. “Keep working and keep progressing. A lot of this is the guys that have earned it, earned the right to take a look with that first unit, and again, there’ll be different lineups and different things. And so we’ll just focus on the reps that you get, and right now his attitude’s been great, and he’s had a long, long recovery in the offseason. So, he’s been out there, and he’s continued to get better and work. And I think the more that he practices, the better he’s going to feel, and the more that it’s going to translate onto the football field.”

Patriots CB Carlton Davis was recently activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list after sustaining an undisclosed injury. When asked if he’ll be ready for Week 1, Davis responded he’s ready to go: “Hell yeah. I’m ready to play right now.” (Mark Daniels)