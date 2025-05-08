AFC Notes: James Gladstone, Cody Barton, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

By trading up to add WR/CB Travis Hunter in the first round, the Jaguars didn’t address the defensive line unit as much as most thought they would before the draft. Jacksonville GM James Gladstone believes the entire unit will improve this year and says they are willing to move guys to spots they haven’t played as much in the past.

“I think that whole group is about to take a jump. They’re working their tails off right now, and you can tell that there’s a connective element that’s coming to life in a short period of time,” Gladstone said, via SI.com’s John Shipley.

“So we certainly look forward to seeing I think guys being different positions than they’ve been in the past and that being an element that activates different sides of them. Their whole approach has been great so far, so we’re looking forward to it.”

Texans

The Texans drafted second-round WR Jayden Higgins and third-round WR Jaylin Noel. Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous executive who thinks Houston will have “weapons galore” with Nico Collins and when Tank Dell returns from injury.

“They have Tank Dell coming off injury and lost Stefon Diggs, but man, when Dell gets healthy, adding the receivers they got — (Jayden) Higgins, (Jaylin) Noel — to go with Nico Collins, wow, C.J. Stroud is going to have weapons galore,” the executive said.

Although another executive doesn’t think second-round OT Aireontae Ersery is the same mold as Laremy Tunsil, they think Ersery will do well in Houston’s scheme.

“They got out from under the money of Tunsil,” another exec said. “Ersery surely is not Tunsil. He is a stiffer, taller guy who they can probably get by within their scheme, with what they are going to do. They don’t need a downhill, physical left tackle.”

One executive also believes C.J. Stroud will build a good rapport with Higgins and Noel.

“The quarterback is going to have an 8- to 10-year relationship with those two Iowa State kids (Higgins and Noel), and I think he’s going to have a great year,” another exec said. “Higgins can play outside the numbers in press coverage and win. The way he times his jumps, makes contested catches, wins on fade balls, jumps over guys, I love him. Noel is all business.”

Titans

The Titans signed LB Cody Barton to a three-year deal this offseason to help shore up the second level of their defense with a consistent veteran. Barton recollected on his upbringing when talking about his work ethic that helped him go from “runt of the litter” to starting NFL linebacker.

“My dad always told us: Hard work is the only recipe,” Barton said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “The thing my dad always taught me, and he would tell me personally, being that I was the late bloomer in the family: “The cream always rises to the top.”

“And I’ve always applied that to my career. No matter what, always keep working and just outwork the competition, and eventually the cream is going to rise to the top.”

After one year in Denver, where he was a part of a team that overachieved compared to the preseason expectations, Barton looks to expand the culture and contribute to winning in Tennessee.

“I feel like I’m very blessed, and feel very fortunate to be here. And I am looking forward to growing this thing, growing the culture, growing the wins, and just keep going. Everyone is hungry, and so am I.”