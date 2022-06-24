AFC Notes: James Robinson, Jaguars, Texans, Derek Stingley, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars RB James Robinson wouldn’t put a timeline on his recovery from a torn Achilles and doesn’t want to rush back.

“When I’m ready, I’ll be ready,” Robinson said, via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union. “I’m just letting my body recover from it. I’m not trying to rush anything. I’ve just stayed focused and tried not to get too down about it. I knew I could come back from it. I’ve just tried to be strongminded.”

Jaguars RBs coach Bernie Parmalee wants Robinson to mentally move past his injury and also have a full grasp of their offense.

“I tell him the main thing is when he comes back is not having to look back,” Parmalee said. “So, however long it takes to get back, you want it where you won’t have to look back over your shoulder. It can be sooner or later, but you’ve got to listen to your body and the trainers. But at the same time, you can make sure you know the offense in and out, and then when it’s time to go, and you won’t miss a beat.”

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is looking forward to having Robinson available but wants to avoid overworking him.

“It just shows the progression of where he is health-wise and really looking forward to down the road when we get him back,” Pederson said. “But all of that is exciting, knowing that he’s heading in the right direction. But at the same time, we as coaches, we have to make sure that we get the most out of them and put them in the right spots too. It’s our job to do that, and they just have to go play and let us worry about where they play. But again, it goes back to the amount of touches with one football, so he’s [Robinson] definitely a player that we want to consider.”

Texans

Texans HC Lovie Smith said that he expects both first-round CB Derek Stingley and G Kenyon Green to be ready for training camp.

“We expect them to be full speed, ready to go,” Smith said, via Texans Wire. “Both players have had off-season surgeries. We knew that. So, we had a plan. We wanted them to first come in, we evaluate, see exactly where they are. We don’t play tomorrow, so we’re going to take it slow with them.”

Smith added that everybody that the team brought in is exactly where they thought they would be at this point in the offseason, including second-round WR John Metchie, who’s recovering from an ACL tear.

“The mental part has been good,” said Smith. “Everybody is exactly where we thought they would be, talking about [receiver] John Metchie, too, all the players that have had injuries.”

Titans

Titans WR Josh Malone told reporters that he is ready to contribute in any way he can this season, even if that means on special teams as he did for the Bengals and Jets previously.

“I feel like [practice is] going well,” Malone said, per Jim Wyatt of Titans Online. “I keep the same mindset, just keep building each day and what I did yesterday doesn’t matter; it’s about what I do today and the next day. Special teams have always been important, especially in Cincinnati, since New York; it’s always been an emphasis. I had a lot of years to work on the craft and to learn and learn different techniques, learn different systems. Special teams are a very important phase of football. Offense, defense, and special teams are the margin that helps you win games. I told [special teams] coach [Craig Aukerman] he can put me anywhere. I’m willing to learn any position and contribute to the team any way I can.”