AFC Notes: Jaylen Waddle, Aaron Glenn Hotseat, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Regarding the Dolphins trading WR Jaylen Waddle to the Broncos, Albert Breer of SI writes that Denver showed initial interest ahead of last season’s trade deadline.
- Breer points out that Miami was likely to move players under larger contracts this offseason, given its salary cap issues with dead money and the timeline of those players not aligning with the team’s rebuild.
- According to Breer, the Dolphins made a last-ditch effort to trade QB Tua Tagovailoa before electing to release him.
- Breer reports that Broncos assistant GM Reed Burckhardt reached out to Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan to make an initial inquiry about Waddle and informed Burckhardt that he wouldn’t come cheap.
- Denver determined that parting with its haul of draft picks for Waddle made sense after comparing it to other trades around the league for top receivers, including Brandin Cooks, Amari Cooper, Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, and Hollywood Brown.
Jets
- Aaron Glenn was already on the hot seat during his first season as the Jets’ head coach, finishing 3-14. Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom reports that nothing has developed in the last few months that has made league insiders more confident in Glenn’s job security.
- La Canfora notes that New York has positioned itself to take a quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft, which usually entails a team bringing in an offensive-minded head coach, which Glenn is not.
- One anonymous NFL head coach told La Canfora that he expects OC Frank Reich to take over as interim head coach during the season: “Reich will be coaching that team by December.”
- One personnel executive points out that owner Woody Johnson was already upset with Glenn in 2025 and thinks Reich is the type of coach who Johnson will love: “Woody was already pissed at Glenn a year ago and he’s going to love Reich. I know how Woody thinks. Reich is the perfect in-house guy to have as the interim head coach, if you need him.”
Patriots
- Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald said his 30 visit schedule includes the Patriots. (Justin Melo)
- Missouri DE Zion Young has over 10 30 visits on his schedule, including with the Patriots. (Arye Pulli)
- Miami CB Keionte Scott listed the Patriots as one of his formal Combine interviews. (Justin Melo)
- Boston College OT Jude Bowry and OL Logan Taylor met with Patriots OL coach Doug Marrone at their pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Auburn OL Jeremiah Wright met privately with Patriots de facto GM Eliot Wolf. (Ryan Fowler)
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