AFC Notes: Jaylen Waddle, Bo Nix, Broncos, Dolphins, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos QB Bo Nix was asked about his decisions to run the ball on Sunday, which is something HC Sean Payton doesn’t talk to him about, as he doesn’t want to tell his young quarterback when to run and when not to.

“Just ended up being a good lane and finally was able to use my legs there at the end,” Nix said after the game, via BroncosWire.com. “They did a good job of closing lanes and rushing, keeping me in the pocket there for a while. Finally, that movement caused a little bit of a lane in the defense and it was just all about getting all you could and at that point we were in field goal range. That was a really important play for us on that last drive.”

“Listen, we don’t talk about that,” Payton told the media. “In other words, his eyes are within the progression. But you’ve got to be careful [that] you don’t tell that player too much when it comes to something like that, you know what I mean? Do you inhale or exhale on your backswing in golf? I don’t want anyone to ask me that question.”

Jordan Schultz mentioned the Broncos as one of the teams that reached out about Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle , but they were unwilling to give up a first-round pick.

, but they were unwilling to give up a first-round pick. Payton said the team was not close to making any trades and is comfortable with their current group of players. (Tomasson)

Dolphins

Connor Hughes reports that the team listened to offers for WR Jaylen Waddle but wanted a first-round pick, which was too much for teams that inquired in need of a receiver.

but wanted a first-round pick, which was too much for teams that inquired in need of a receiver. Adam Schefter also reports that the team received calls about veteran pass rusher Bradley Chubb , yet opted to keep him along with Waddle.

, yet opted to keep him along with Waddle. Jordan Schultz mentioned the Broncos as one of the teams that reached out about Waddle, but they were unwilling to give up a first-round pick.

Raiders

Raiders HC Pete Carroll commented on the team rebuffing trades for star pass rusher Maxx Crosby, as they are looking to get better now and not trade away one of their best players.

“I’m not thinking that way,” Carroll said. “That never comes to my mind at all. We’re trying to get better, ongoing, right now, and see what we can get done.”