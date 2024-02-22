AFC Notes: Jaylen Waddle, Christian Wilkins, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill said WR Jaylen Waddle is the future No. 1 receiver of the team and even went as far as to say Waddle was better than he was at this stage in his career. All of this was prompted by social media and television discussions about whether Miami would have to trade Waddle before he was due a new contract.

“My boy Waddle is the future, he is better than I was at this point in his career and for people in this fan base to want to trade him is ludicrous,” Hill said, via PFT.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano says the Dolphins don’t plan to let DT Christian Wilkins leave in free agency this year and will use the franchise tag to retain him if they have to.

Jets

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic doesn’t believe the Jets will use the franchise tag on DE Bryce Huff. The price for the DE franchise tag is a projected $20.2 million this year.

Patriots

The Athletic’s Chad Graff points out that new Patriots OC Alex Van Pelt worked with Commanders QB Jacoby Brissett when both were in Cleveland and Brissett would make a lot of sense to come back to New England as a bridge quarterback and potential short-term starter.

for something in the neighborhood of a fifth-round pick this offseason. Van Pelt said he’s spoken with Jones and noted that it is “a fresh start for everyone.” (Graff)

Van Pelt also acknowledged that a lot could change depending on who the team selects with the No. 3 pick: “There’s definitely some pieces to the puzzle not yet set.” (Graff)

The Patriots announced they are hiring Tyler Hughes to be their new WR coach on HC Jerod Mayo ‘s staff for 2024. Hughes was with New England from 2020-2022 and was with the Washington Huskies last year as a quality control coach. (Graff)

Troy Brown, Evan Rothstein, Mike Pellegrino and Brian Belichick are all returning to the Patriots in 2024. Their titles won't be announced until the team officially announces the coaching staff. (Mark Daniels)

Mayo confirmed Brown would still be on the coaching staff following conflicting reports after the team hired Hughes as WR coach, with Brown's role yet to be announced. (Doug Kyed)

Mayo on hiring Dont’a Hightower as ILBs coach, which had been discussed for a long time: “He was my little brother when I got here, one of the smartest players I’ve been around.” (Andrew Callahan)