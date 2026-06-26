AFC Notes: Jaylen Waddle, Marvin Mims, Mike McDaniel, Broncos, Chargers

Broncos

Denver’s big offseason move was sending multiple picks to the Dolphins for WR Jaylen Waddle. One NFL personnel executive believes Waddle is a perfect fit for their needs, and evaluators noted that the $41.2 million owed over the next two years adds to Waddle’s trade value.

“The move just makes a lot of sense for them because of the player fit. He’s perfect for Sean; a good route runner who can get in and out of his breaks in the short-to-intermediate area and can also get loose deep,” said a personnel executive with an NFL team, via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “They gave up a lot for him, but they targeted a player they needed and made it happen.”

Broncos

Broncos WR Marvin Mims is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, but feels he has already proven himself enough to earn an extension.

“I think I’ve proved it time and time again. just in different stretches, different opportunities,” Mims said, via Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. “I feel as if the coaching staff knows what they’re going to get from me. I love making plays. I love being out there doing the things that I can do. It’s just whatever the team needs from me. Sometimes, I’m not in the most fortunate situations. Sometimes I am a little irritated with my situation, but at the end of the day, I’m blessed to be where I am today, standing right here where I am… With this possibly being my last year, I’m just going to enjoy it to the fullest, going through it carefree and just play my hardest because we have a real chance to do something extremely special.”

Chargers

Mike McDaniel enters his first season as the Chargers’ offensive coordinator following his time as the Dolphins’ head coach. Los Angeles HC Jim Harbaugh has been impressed by McDaniel in several areas, praising his energy, knowledge, communication, and enthusiasm.

“Double wow,” Harbaugh said, via Eric Smith of the team’s site. “The energy he brings, the knowledge, the way he communicates, teaches, it’s infectious. That enthusiasm, that energy, plus the, really, just brilliant football mind. Just so smart.”

Harbaugh mentioned that McDaniel has been working closely with DC Chris O’Leary and other assistant coaches.

“He is so smart that he’s constantly growing, constantly getting input from coaches, defensive coaches,” Harbaugh said. “Him and Chris O’Leary, the interactions are amazing in the offense. And Mike pulls it out of you. He expects it, encourages it and empowers the guys. Just all the good things that a leader does.”

Harbaugh said McDaniel has already earned the respect of everyone around the organization, including defensive players like S Derwin James.

“He’s earned that. He really has,” Harbaugh said. “Just like any good teacher, any good leader, he is so well prepared when he goes in front of the offense or when he’s talking to coaches on defense, or defensive players. Ask Derwin [James], they have had some high-level football talks practically every day those two are talking football. What Derwin liked, what was hard to defend, back and forth. I think that’s what a good teacher does, they’re so well prepared that the information they’re giving is so good, he knows it 100 percent. That respect is earned, that trust is earned by how and the way he presents it.”