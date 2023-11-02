AFC Notes: Jaylen Warren, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Paul Dehner Jr. wasn’t surprised by the Bengals not making any moves ahead of the trade deadline given they aren’t in a position to give away draft picks following Joe Burrow ‘s extension and will be under pressure to hit on picks going forward.

's extension and will be under pressure to hit on picks going forward. Dehner points out that the AFC contenders stayed fairly level following the deadline with the the Chiefs adding WR Mecole Hardman, the Bills acquiring CB Rasul Douglas and practice squad RB Leonard Fournette, while the Jaguars traded for G Ezra Cleveland.

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski noted that QB Deshaun Watson is currently practicing on a limited basis. (Chris Easterling)

Steelers

Steelers RB Jaylen Warren said he’s not going to change how he blocks despite being fined on multiple occasions.

“I mean, it sucks because that’s so much money,” Warren said, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “But I don’t let it alter my play. If…I don’t know if I should say this, but if I was in the same situation, I’m still doing what I’m going to do. It’s what got me on the team.”

Warren explained that he’s already at a size disadvantage and there’s only so much he can do in order to fulfill his assignment.

“I got two fines last year, and I’m still doing it this year,” Warren said. “OK. And I mean, it’s kind of hard. I don’t know how I’m supposed to hit dudes that’s like 350 pounds and 2 feet taller than me. I can’t stand my ground and kind of punch ’em. They’re going to run me over. So I try to enforce the hitting, again to the point where it’s costing me. There’s clips where I’ve seen dudes doing stuff intentionally worse, and they’re not even getting fined half of what I’m getting fined.”