AFC Notes: Jeremy Chinn, Justin Herbert, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh said that his goal is to get QB Justin Herbert into the Hall of Fame and said that he needs to continue to surround him with good talent.

“I woke the other day and said, ‘I got to get Justin Herbert to the Hall of Fame,’” Harbaugh said, via Fox Sports. “Must get Justin Herbert to the Hall of Fame. It’s just one of those things you wake up at 3:30, 4 in the morning. Sometimes, that’s when your best ideas come. You kind of process that, and that would mean winning a couple Super Bowls — and a lot of people would benefit from that. So, that’s a worthy goal. And I think it’s necessary that we get him surrounded with as many good football players to his level as possible.”

Herbert still has yet to get over the hump in the playoffs, as he’s lost both of his appearances in the postseason.

“It’s just like every other loss,” Herbert said about last season’s setback to the Texans. “You take a look at what you did wrong, what you did right, and you try and improve. And if I took any more time worrying about or focusing on the loss, I’d be doing a disservice to my teammates. Obviously, it didn’t go the way we wanted, but we’ve got to move on. You’ve got to take a look at what you did wrong. Be honest with yourself, be critical. But you can’t let it take up too much of your time.“

Chargers OC Greg Roman believes that Herbert will take a step forward after having to learn a new offense last year.

“He can go out and run the practice,” Roman said. “He knows this offense inside and out now. Last year at this time, it was his third offense in three years, so that was a challenge. … We understand who we are now, way different than we did last year.”

Chiefs

Heading into his second year in the league, Chiefs OL Kingsley Suamataia is making the move from tackle to guard after opening last year as the starting LT. Kansas City OL coach Andy Heck is very optimistic about Suamataia’s ability to play inside and praised his versatility derived from his size and strength.

“I mean, Kingsley (Suamataia) is a guy that has great versatility. I think he can do phenomenal in their guard,” Heck said, via Ed Easton Jr. of the Chiefs Wire. “We’re still getting him a little bit of tackle work. I think he can play left tackle, right tackle in this league, either guard; he’s another guy that’s super low, very strong, and gives us a good, powerful presence inside, and I think he’s having fun with it.”

“I think what makes him well-suited to play guard is his size and strength. He really likes some guys who can move people in there at that spot,” said Heck. “I think he can do that or firm up the pocket until he doesn’t want him to firm that pocket at three yards. So his strength is that he’s just growing as a football player, whether at guard or tackle, simply by being around that, gaining experience, knowing our language that much better, knowing defense that much better, just experience.”

Raiders

Raiders DB Jeremy Chinn is going to be asked to play multiple positions for the defense, a role he is used to.

“I think it started early on in my rookie season,” Chinn said, via ESPN. “Just being in a situation where I was asked to do a lot of certain things and just kind of made my mindset like, this is the life of the NFL, like, there’s going to be a lot of different roles, a lot of different roles, a lot of different responsibilities. So I just kind of took that and rode with it for the rest of my career.”

Raiders DC Patrick Graham hopes that Chinn can fill the void left by DB Tre’Von Moehrig.

“Just in terms of his leadership, he’s very sure of himself because he puts in the work,” Graham said. “And he’s been a sponge in terms of learning how we want to do things, and then all the physical attributes, but all 32 teams know about that. The speed, the size, physicality, ability to tackle and nose for the ball. It’s all been positive there.“