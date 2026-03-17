AFC Notes: Jermaine Johnson, Devin Lloyd, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars GM James Gladstone spoke at length about the team needing to make changes at linebacker following the loss of LB Devin Lloyd to the Panthers in free agency.

“Devin’s impact on our football team over the course of the last year was nothing short of significant, and without him, without his on-ball production, games are going to look a lot different,” Gladstone said, via Jaguars on SI. “The results of those games are going to look a lot different, and I know that our coaching staff had such a high appreciation for what he did. The players in the locker room loved to play beside him and appreciate all the pieces that he brought to the puzzle.”

“I think we can look at our own that we still have as people that can step in and have stepped in over the course of their rookie contracts in Ventrell Miller,” Gladstone added. “He started multiple games at linebacker for us and did so even last year.”

Gladstone was also asked whether the team would explore adding an offensive tackle to help alleviate the pressure QB Trevor Lawrence experienced in 2025.

“I think that’s going to be an ongoing process where we’re continuing to map out how we can level up, and that’s a pairing of personnel and scheme, and also the back end being tied to the pass rush plans. And continuing to ensure that we’re able to stop the run at such a high tick like we were last year, without diluting that element, but still improving the pass rush. So that’s a fun piece this offseason to try to really map out.”

Texans

The Texans signed DL Naquan Jones to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million with a $2 million base value. The contract includes a $300,000 signing bonus and a $1.315 million salary. (Wilson)

to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million with a $2 million base value. The contract includes a $300,000 signing bonus and a $1.315 million salary. (Wilson) Texans GM Nick Caserio attended the South Carolina pro day and was paying close attention to the DB drills. South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse and S Jalon Kilgore are two of the notable draft-eligible Gamecocks. (Mike Kaye)

attended the South Carolina pro day and was paying close attention to the DB drills. South Carolina CB and S are two of the notable draft-eligible Gamecocks. (Mike Kaye) Clemson RB Adam Randall had a 30 visit with the Texans. (Ryan Fowler)

Titans

Newly acquired Titans DE Jermaine Johnson had a full-circle moment when he was traded by New York to Tennessee, considering that he suffered a severe injury at Nissan Stadium in a game against the Titans during his time with the Jets.

“It’s a blessing to come back here and to take my career back into my hands and take myself where I want to go. It is all beautiful, and it all really did come full circle in so many ways for me, to end up a Tennessee Titan.” Johnson told the team website.

“It doesn’t even feel like new, to be honest,” Johnson concluded. “Obviously, the place is new, and the scenery is new. But football is football at the end of the day. I am back with a ton of familiar faces, back in a system that I know very well and have excelled at. If I am worried, the only thing I am worried about is all the barbecue I am going to be eating.”