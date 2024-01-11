AFC Notes: Jerod Mayo, Mike Vrabel, Zach Wilson, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel wasn’t overly concerned about WR Tyreek Hill ‘s recent quad injury: “Should I be concerned about Tyreek Hill this week? Probably not. I had no idea about any quad until there was an injury report,” via Barry Jackson.

Jets

Jets GM Joe Douglas said he’s spoken with QB Zach Wilson and will do what’s best for the team with QB Aaron Rodgers returning next season.

“Yeah, so obviously, Aaron’s going to be back, which is going to be positive, and it’s going to be huge,” Douglas said, via PFT. “I had a good conversation with Zach and I can assure you when it comes to Zach, and I’m not going to go into the specifics of our conversation, but we’re going to do what’s right for the team, so I had a good conversation with Zach and we’re going to get together after these player exit interviews and get with the staff and put our gameplan together for the offseason.”

Jets WR Garrett Wilson called this season “the worst year of my life” despite having a productive 2023 with 95 receptions, 1,042 yards, and three touchdowns: “I hear I had a good year? It was the worst year of my life,” per Antwan V. Staley.

When asked why New York didn’t sign a backup quarterback, GM Joe Douglas responded their plan was for Zach Wilson to learn behind Aaron Rodgers but things didn’t work out: “[We felt like] we had a good plan in place. Obviously things didn’t work. Hindsight is always 20/20.” (Rosenblatt)

Douglas is confident WR Allen Lazard will respond well next season after struggling in his first year with the Jets: “I don’t think Allen’s story is over by a longshot. He’s a top-tier competitor. Allen has a lot of pride. I expect him to come back raring to go.” (Rosenblatt)

Patriots

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler write that as far as potential replacements for Patriots HC Bill Belichick , former Titans HC Mike Vrabel , current LB coach Jerod Mayo and Vikings DC Brian Flores are the names to know.

Matt Zenitz reports Duke is expected to hire Patriots’ coaching fellow V’Angelo Bentley as its next cornerbacks coach.