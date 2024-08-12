AFC Notes: Jerod Mayo, Sean McDermott, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott told reporters the team did not play up to their standards in the preseason opener against the Bears.

“Our standard was not out there today,” McDermott said, via the team’s website. “That’s not how we play, so there is a lot we need to do to get ourselves ready to go here. . . . But we’ve got to learn from it. We have to be truthful about what we saw out there . . . Self-inflicted wounds are hard to overcome, and then you’ve got to play an opponent on the other side. So, give them credit. They played well.”

Dolphins

The Dolphins made some coaching staff changes this offseason, including DC Anthony Weaver replacing DC Vic Fangio. Miami OT Terron Armstead has loved the move so far and has been impressed with how the defense has come together already.

“I love where we are. We have a great blend of youth and veterans now,” Armstead said, via the Up & Adams show. “Bringing in Weave (defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver), too, from Baltimore, watching the defense in OTAs and minicamp was spooky. The looks, the disguises, the weapons that he has, and the way that he’s using those guys, I love where we are.”

Patriots

On Sunday, Patriots HC Jerod Mayo was asked about the team’s decision to move on from veteran WR JuJu Smith-Schuster. He attributed the release to JuJu’s knee injury as well as the fact that they wanted to give reps to some of the younger players on the roster.

“Yeah, it was a decision between [executive V.P. of player personnel] Eliot [Wolf] and myself, really to give the younger guys an opportunity to go out there and get more reps and show what they can do,” Mayo said, via Pro Football Talk.

“I mean, that’s part of it,” Mayo continued when asked about the knee issue. “At the same time, we just want him to get healthy. He still has some good ball left in him and I wish him nothing but the best.”

Mayo on the idea that players don’t want to play for New England: “When we start to win games, guys will want to come here.” (Mark Daniels)