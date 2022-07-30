AFC Notes: Jerry Jeudy, Broncos, Chiefs, Carlos Dunlap, Raiders

Broncos

It was a forgettable second season for Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, as a high ankle sprain in the season opener shelved him for weeks and seemed to limit him upon his return. He had 38 receptions for 467 yards and no touchdowns in 2021, but expectations are still high for the former first-round pick now that QB Russell Wilson is in town.

“He’s really, really, really talented,” Broncos GM George Paton said via the Athletic’s Jeff Howe. “He’s worked really, really hard. He got hurt last year in his first game against the Giants. He had a hell of an offseason last year. Jerry is really talented. He wants to be great. I think he’s going to have a really good season. He’s hungry. I think Russ has been really good for him, so I’m excited for Jerry.”

Broncos S Justin Simmons says Jeudy can make a real impact with his route running ability.

“He’s one of the best route runners that I’ve consistently gone up against in my seven years,” Simmons said. “He’s obviously poised to have a breakout season. Anytime you add a big-time Hall of Fame quarterback to your team and you’re an elite receiver like Jerry with an elite (receiver) corps that we have, you’re poised to have a great season. I think it’s going to be no surprise when you see him every week having a big-time play, a big-time catch and putting up big-time yards. I think that’s going to be the norm once we get into the heat of the season.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid mentioned the signing of DE Carlos Dunlap and how the two sides quickly agreed to a deal, as well as what the Bengals’ all-time sack leader can bring to Kansas City.

“He’s very smart,” Reid said of Dunlap, via ChiefsWire.com. “He’s been around. Obviously, he’s seen a lot. He kind of knows what he’s looking for — he visited a couple of teams. He liked what he saw and we liked what we saw, so we signed him up.”

“His role will be — he’ll work into the mix at the defensive end position,” Reid added. “It’s a nice addition. Obviously, he’s been doing this for a while and he can still roll. We look forward to getting him into the mix there and getting him going.”

“You have the experience,” Reid added. “Now, he and Chris (Jones) work out together at the same place, so they know each other. So there will be a familiar face when he comes in, at least. He brings some senior leadership in there and experience.”

Chiefs DE Frank Clark spoke with reporters about what Reid told him after last season: “You know what type of player you are and I know what type of player you are. You didn’t show that this season.” (Adam Teicher)

spoke with reporters about what Reid told him after last season: “You know what type of player you are and I know what type of player you are. You didn’t show that this season.” (Adam Teicher) Clark said he is in much better shape this year: “I want to get back to feeling my feet. I wasn’t as quick off the ball last year. I wasn’t as explosive.’‘ (Teicher)

Clark blames red meat and alcohol for causing him stomach issues: “I haven’t had any since I stopped drinking liquor. I feel my body has responded.” (Teicher)

As for accepting a reduced contract to remain with the team, Clark said he had no problem doing so: “I knew what I was going to do from Day 1. I love it here. I love my teammates. My boy Chris Jones is one of my best friends. We have unfinished work.’’ (Teicher)

is one of my best friends. We have unfinished work.’’ (Teicher) Chiefs TE Jody Fortson left practice with a quadriceps injury, and RB Jerick McKinnon told reporters that he had a sports hernia surgery this offseason. (NFL.com)

Raiders

Raiders worked out linebackers Curtis Bolton and Omari Cobb . (Aaron Wilson)

and . (Aaron Wilson) Raiders Alex Leatherwood on competing for the starting spot at right tackle: “It’s just about going in each day, keep your head down and keep working…have fun and compete.” ( OLon competing for the starting spot at right tackle: “It’s just about going in each day, keep your head down and keep working…have fun and compete.” ( Paul Gutierrez