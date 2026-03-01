AFC Notes: Jesse Minter, Aaron Rodgers, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

When asked if the Bengals could make some “big swings” in free agency or the trade market, director of player personnel Duke Tobin made clear that they don’t want to part with too much capital this offseason.

“We’re always looking if there’s an opportunity that we feel warrants it,” Tobin said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “You have to give up things, and when you take a big swing, there’s a big chance you miss. And it can stay with you for a long time and keep you in the dugout, if we’re staying with baseball. We don’t want to stay in the dugout. That’s not a place we want to be. You don’t get to take a big swing for free. Big swings take big compensation.”

Bengals HC Zac Taylor says it’s “fair to say” the team will be looking to add a quarterback in some capacity with the draft or free agency. (Jeremy Rauch)

Ravens

Ravens HC Jesse Minter said he’s preaching the importance of attendance during the team’s voluntary off-season program to implement a new system and build a foundation.

“First of all, I do have total respect for the rules that it is voluntary,” Minter said, via PFT. “Totally understand that. And Lamar has had unbelievable success doing it both ways. And so there’s certainly a balance there. But I think it’s our job to create an environment and a learning opportunity where they feel like it’s really important to them to want to be there.”

Minter added that he wants to create an environment where players feel that the off-season is important for creating success late in the season.

“Just like they’re like, ‘Man, this is high-level stuff. And this stuff’s going to help us,’” Minter said. “I think, like, the feeling of what we’re doing now will pay off in September and October and November versus, ‘OK, we’re coming in and we’re kind of doing the same routine.’ It just needs to be an environment that they really feel the importance of it.”

Steelers

Aaron Rodgers enters the offseason with questions about whether he’ll retire or return to the Steelers. Pittsburgh GM Omar Khan said that they don’t expect talks to prolong similarly to last year.

“I think the circumstances are a little different, but just conversations we’ve had, I don’t think either side wants to have this drag on like it did last year,” Khan said, via NFL.com.

Khan mentioned the quarterback has already spoken to new HC Mike McCarthy and the “door’s open” for his return.

“The door’s open to have Aaron back. I’ve had conversations with him,” Khan said. “I spoke to him last week. Mike McCarthy has spoke to him. He knows how we feel about him. Right now, we’re proceeding. … He’s a free agent, and he’s not on the roster, but he knows how we feel about him.”

Khan added that Rodgers knows they want him back.

“He knows how we feel and we know how he feels about us,” Khan said. “It was a good experience for both sides. … There’s a mutual respect there.”