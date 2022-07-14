AFC Notes: Jessie Bates, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway, nothing has changed between the Bengals and franchise S Jessie Bates and contract negotiations remain “at a standstill.”

Browns

Browns CB Greg Newsome has just one year under his belt so far but revealed he is working on being a mentor to incoming rookies such as CB Martin Emerson.

“That’s something that I’m trying to learn to do,” Newsome said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “For instance, like Martin, he’s actually asking me questions about things. We’re going to need him eventually. I don’t know if it’s right away. Maybe he’s a starter, maybe he’s not, but we’re going to need him eventually. So I try to be one of those helping hands for younger people.”

Ravens

Ravens WR Devin Duvernay was asked if he thinks his role as a returner could help him as a wideout moving forward.

“I think it will just continue to allow the coaches to gain trust in me, believe in me, see what I can do in other units, as a dynamic player with the ball in my hands. And hopefully, that just leads to more and more as a receiver,” Duvernay said, via RavensWire.com.