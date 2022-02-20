AFC Notes: Jets, Patriots, Ravens

Jets

Jets impending free-agent WR/KR Braxton Berrios said that he “obviously” wants to stay with the organization.

“Obviously I want to be here and I’ve said it so many different times. I do want to be here,” said Berrios, via WFAN’s Tiki & Tierney Show. “Sadly, this part is now partially business and not just football.”

Berrios mentioned that it is not entirely his decision whether he returns to the Jets in 2022.

“I don’t think people understand: It’s not all in my control,” Berrios said. “I don’t dive into much, but I see stuff here and again through social media. And it’s just like, ‘Guys, it’s not all me.’ I’ve expressed many, many times that I would love to come back and continue this program building with this team and with this coaching staff.”

Berrios reiterated that his contract negotiations are “partly business.”

“It’s one of those things, it’s now become partly business, that I hate,” Berrios said. “It’s not only up to me. Again, as I’ve expressed many, many times – I would love to be back. Whether or not that happens, obviously, is to be determined.”

Patriots

Ravens

The Ravens have tossed a fair amount of draft capital at improving the interior of their offensive line in recent seasons. They’ve spent a third or fourth-round pick in four straight seasons, and they now have a trio of young interior linemen in Tyre Phillips, Ben Powers, and Ben Cleveland they like the potential of long-term, even if there have been hiccups and growing pains so far.

Veteran Ravens G Kevin Zeitler enters 2022 as the unquestioned starter at right guard but Baltimore hopes at least one of Cleveland, Phillips or Powers can seize the starting job on the left side.

“We’ve got some young guys at guard coming along,” Ravens HC John Harbaugh said via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “Ben Cleveland played really well the last game — that was good to see. Ben Powers played well until he got hurt at the end. And then we’ve just got to keep Tyre healthy. Every time he starts to gain momentum, something happens. [He’s] a very talented guy, but he needs time on task, and if he does, what’s going to happen with him?”