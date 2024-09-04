AFC Notes: Jim Harbaugh, Bo Nix, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos first-round QB Bo Nix is used to being the youngest player around after starting on the high school team in eighth grade and as a freshman at Auburn.

“I was definitely the youngest on the field at all times, but that’s probably where I grew up the most,” Nix said, via Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. “You don’t have a choice. You’re playing with older guys and the team is depending on you to go out there and do your job. That’s kind of when I was thrown into the fire and that became a norm for me as I kept going.”

Chargers

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh addressed the rumors that he is difficult to deal with and reiterated his promise to do what’s best for the team.

“The narrative that I’m hard to get along with or whatever other narrative out there is, that’s just people’s narrative,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN’s Kris Rhim. “Nobody’s ever doubted where my heart is every single time: what’s in the best interest of the team that I am on.”

Chiefs

Kansas City HC Andy Reid already ruled out WR Marquise Brown for Week 1 with a shoulder injury. Reid knows they will miss Brown but believes in WR Justin Watson to step up and deliver for them.

“Yeah, Justin’s (Watson) always kind of a big part of it, silently. He doesn’t say much, and he doesn’t get into a lot of pubs (publicity). He’s always been a pretty big part of what we do.” Reid said, via Ed Easton Jr. of the Chiefs Wire. “That part won’t change. He’ll be in there running around, and even when Hollywood comes back, he’ll be in there running around. So he’s a smart, skilled kid who loves to play the game. Plays hard every snap at practice and games.”