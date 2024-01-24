AFC Notes: Jim Harbaugh, Chris Jones, Tom Telesco, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers
- Aaron Wilson reports that if Jim Harbaugh is hired by the Chargers, one candidate for his offensive coordinator position could be Greg Roman, his defensive coordinator could be Jesse Minter, and a candidate for the special teams’ coordinator could be his son Jay Harbaugh.
- In his final projection of the 2024 compensatory picks, Over The Cap’s Nick Korte has the Chargers receiving a seventh-round pick for the loss of LB Drue Tranquill.
Chiefs
- Chiefs DL Chris Jones addressed his uncertain future with Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer: “If the Chiefs keep me, I’ll stay. That’s always been the plan.”
- Jones is on an expiring contract and held out for the first game of this past season in a dispute over his contract.
- In his final projection of the 2024 compensatory picks, Over The Cap’s Nick Korte has the Chiefs getting a fifth-round pick for the loss of OT Andrew Wylie.
- At one point, Kansas City was going to get another fifth-round pick for the loss of WR JuJu Smith-Schuster but Korte says the Chiefs canceled that out by trading for WR Mecole Hardman, who had counted as a compensatory free agent lost in the formula before.
Raiders
- Vincent Bonsignore points out that Raiders’ interim GM Champ Kelly is still under contract and it’s possible he could stay on staff under new GM Tom Telesco.
- So far, the Raiders have interviewed former Bears OC Luke Getsy, Bengals QB coach Dan Pitcher, Rams pass-game coordinator Zac Robinson, and former Browns OC Alex Van Pelt for their offensive coordinator vacancy.
- The Athletic’s Tashan Reed and Vic Tafur highlight USC QB coach Kliff Kingsbury, Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy, Chargers OC Kellen Moore, Titans OC Tim Kelly, Panthers OC Thomas Brown and 49ers pass game coordinator Klint Kubiak as other names to know.
