AFC Notes: Quentin Johnston, Travis Kelce, Bo Nix, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

The Broncos are off to a rough start offensively with no passing touchdowns in their first two games. Denver HC Sean Payton has liked first-round QB Bo Nix‘s improvement regardless and believes in him because of his preparation.

“Obviously, we would have liked to have started better, but my point is he’s someone that I think by nature is confident in his preparation, in his ability, and is not going to be discouraged easily,” Payton said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk.

“I felt like we saw steps, and again, I think someone asked me after the game relative to his confidence, I feel a confident player. I think from that standpoint, I’m encouraged.”

Chargers

Chargers WR Quentin Johnston had a two-touchdown game in their win over the Panthers in Week 2 which might have been his best career game. Johnston describes how everyone’s development is different and looks to build on a great game.

“They expect everybody to be right on right now,” Johnston said, via Omar Navarro of the team’s website. “The reality of it is it takes some people some time, I was one of those guys. I just took everything that happened to me last year, learned from it and just keep pushing forward.”

“I just have to take that into account, be proud of it for this moment and keep moving forward and take that on for the rest of the season.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes isn’t worried about TE Travis Kelce‘s slow start and knows his involvement will increase as the year goes on and teams adjust to them defensively.

“Obviously, we’ve played two opponents that we’ve played a lot, so they have a plan on how they’re going to account for Travis,” Mahomes said, via Ed Easton Jr. of the Chiefs Wire. “As the season goes on, he’s going to get his catches, he’s going to get his yards. The leader that he is – what’s special is he’s hyping everybody up, he’s keeping everybody motivated, and that’s what you need out of your great players.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid wouldn’t put a timeline on RB Isiah Pacheco ‘s return: “It’s going to take a little bit of time.” (Matt Derrick)

wouldn’t put a timeline on RB ‘s return: “It’s going to take a little bit of time.” (Matt Derrick) Kansas City GM Brett Veach said the team didn’t plan to add someone major as of now, but the Chiefs wound up reuniting with RB Kareem Hunt: “We’ll go with the guys that we have here. We’re blessed to have some good people here.” (Derrick)