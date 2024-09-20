Justin Herbert Dealing With High-Ankle Sprain, Week 3 Status TBD

Chargers QB Justin Herbert told reporters on Friday that he’s dealing with a high-ankle sprain.
According to Herbert, the pain as “not great” and his status for Week 3 is “yet to be decided,” per Kris Rhim.
High-ankle sprains are typically multi-week injuries, so there is a chance he could sit out this Sunday’s game.
Herbert previously dealt with a plantar fascia injury in his right foot this summer.
Herbert, 26, was taken with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Chargers. He signed a four-year, $26,578,754 rookie contract that included a $16,890,003 signing bonus.
The Chargers picked Herbert’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season before signing him to a five-year, $262.5 million extension.
In 2023, Herbert appeared in 13 games for the Chargers, completing 65.1 percent of his passes for 3,134 yards, 20 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
