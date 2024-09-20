AFC Notes: Joe Alt, Gus Bradley, Chargers, Colts, Jaguars

Chargers

Chargers OC Greg Roman said rookie OT Joe Alt‘s potential is “limitless” and thinks he can become the same caliber of tackle as Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden: “The potential is limitless. I was with Jonathan Ogden many years ago, and (Alt) has a chance to touch that stratosphere. But that’s a lot of work, a lot of time, a lot of knowledge, a lot of experience away.” (Daniel Popper)

Colts

The Colts defense is currently allowing opposing offenses to average 5.1 yards per carry. Indianapolis DC Gus Bradley acknowledged they aren’t playing well as a defense and must make changes.

“I’m a big believer in you see what you coach,” Bradley said, via Amanda Foster of the team’s site. “And right now, they’re not playing very good, so we’ve got to get it right as a coach. If you’re not demanding it, you’re accepting it.”

Colts LB E.J. Speed pointed out how they’ve missed tackles and made mistakes scheming against the run

“So many run attempts – of course they’re going to get some yards, no excuses to our play because we have missed some run fits, and we have missed some tackles that we should have made in these last two games,” Speed said. “I think Wednesday we will just knuckle down on the run and just make sure that we get it corrected so we can force some guys to some third-and-longs and make some plays on the ball.”

Bradley said the players and coaches are all taking a “shared responsibility” to fix their defensive issues.

“I’ll take the shared responsibility,” Bradley said. “They have to take shared responsibility, and together we get it done. It’s a long season, and sometimes through challenging times like this, it can bring you closer together.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said S Darnell Savage (quad) is hopeful to play in Week 3’s Monday Night game and will be worked into practice this week, while TE Evan Engram (hamstring) is “a bit further away” and will be evaluated day-to-day this week, via Kainani Stevens.