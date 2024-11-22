AFC Notes: Jim Harbaugh, Isiah Pacheco, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh isn’t interested in making the matchup against the Ravens into a sibling rivalry headline.

“I’m sure he doesn’t want to make it about him,” Harbaugh said, via Around The NFL. “I don’t want to make it about me. It is what it is. Big game, for sure. Two teams having at it.”

The last time the Harbaugh brothers faced off each other was in the Super Bowl in 2012 when the Ravens beat the 49ers.

“At the time, that was tough,” Harbaugh reflected. “After some time and reflection went by, it’s my brother, it’s my best friend. Really proud of him. Really happy for his success. It was earned.”

Harbaugh looks to get another chance at the ultimate goal, winning a Super Bowl. He believes he can do that with Los Angeles.

“Walking off the field at that Super Bowl, it was like ‘there will be another day.’ And then there wasn’t for many years,” Harbaugh said. “It looked like I wouldn’t have a chance for another day. But by the grace of God … back in it. Back on a team that has a chance to do that. So I’m very thankful.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said the team often has to hold RB Isiah Pacheco back from doing too much as he’s eager to get back on the field.

“I think it’s going to be us trying to hold him back because he’s a guy that wants to be out there as much as possible and he wants to play, but at the same time he wants to win,” Mahomes said, via PFT. “He knows the long-term goal that we have. Our goal is to get him back as quickly as possible but at the best time for him and his body so that we can have him for the long haul. Whenever that is, I know he’ll be ready, and he’ll be that Energizer Bunny that everybody loves to see.”

Raiders

The Athletic’s Tashan Reed reports Raiders owner Mark Davis has agreed to sell 15 percent of the organization, while Silver Lake co-CEO and Endeavor board chairman Egon Durban along with Discovery Land Company founder Michael Meldman have each bid separately to acquire 7.5 percent stakes.

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce said he is “more than confident” in RB Ameer Abdullah and their other running backs if Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quad) are unavailable for Week 12, via Vic Tafur.