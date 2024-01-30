AFC Notes: Jim Harbaugh, Patrick Mahomes, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

New Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh explained his decision to leave Michigan and return to the NFL after a nine-year absence.

“It was tough,” Harbaugh said, via PFT. “I was torn, my wife, kids. I love Michigan. I love the NFL, too. And there’s no Lombardi Trophy in college football. And I got so many sands left in the hourglass. And I wanna take a crack at that.”

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper writes it’s unlikely Chargers WR Mike Williams will have much, if any, trade value this offseason as he’s coming off a torn ACL and due a significant chunk of cash.

will have much, if any, trade value this offseason as he’s coming off a torn ACL and due a significant chunk of cash. Popper thinks the Chargers might be able to trade OLB Khalil Mack, WR Keenan Allen and/or OLB Joey Bosa, but because of their age and salaries, all would net less than a lot of people might expect. Popper pegs Bosa’s value as the highest at possibly a Day 2 pick.

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes talked about his 32-yard deep ball to WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling that helped the team seal the win over the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.

“I looked at Rashee [Rice] first, and the safety cut him and it gave MVS the free lane,” Mahomes said, via KSHB. “I put it up and let him make a play. In those situations, you put it up. You don’t want to overthrow it, so you just put it up there, one-on-one and try to make a play. That’s what he did.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid didn’t respond to WR Kadarius Toney‘s allegations that the team was lying about injuries on his social media page: “I actually haven’t seen it; I’ve heard people talk about it. Yeah, he’ll be back out there, and we’ll see how he does. Obviously, he’s been on the injury report, that part is not made up by any means. He’s been working through some things; he’ll be back out there.” (Ryan Dunleavy)

Raiders

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports new Raiders HC Antonio Pierce could retain a “handful” of coaches including DC Patrick Graham , DL coach Rob Leonard, passing game coordinator Jason Simmons, and offensive assistant Fred Walker .

could retain a “handful” of coaches including DC , DL coach passing game coordinator and offensive assistant . NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says the Raiders hope to have a decision on a new offensive coordinator early this coming week. He adds they hope to interview 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak for the role if San Francisco is eliminated.

for the role if San Francisco is eliminated. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the Patriots still want to talk to Raiders offensive assistant Scott Turner about their offensive coordinator vacancy.