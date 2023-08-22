AFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, Isiah Pacheco, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Peter King wrote that he would be unsurprised if Broncos HC Sean Payton was interested in a trade with the Saints for K Wil Lutz: “[Saints] GM Mickey Loomis may be able to trade the loser of Wil Lutz/Blake Grupe (free agent, Notre Dame) for a sixth-round pick just before roster cutdown. Wouldn’t be surprised to see Sean Payton show interest in Lutz in Denver.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said RB Isiah Pacheco (hand, labrum) has a chance to play in their preseason finale against the Browns on Saturday.

“There’s a chance, yeah. He’s just got to be cleared and all that,” Reid said, via ProFootballTalk.

Reid mentions Pacheco is no longer wearing a non-contact jersey in practice

“A positive step. As long as nothing happened today,” said Reid.

Raiders

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo told reporters that it felt good to knock off some of the rust in the preseason.

“I wanted to play, so I’m glad Josh let the starters get out there and get a couple of reps in,” Garoppolo told Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “I thought the line played great. I thought the guys were just operating at a fast, fast pace, which is important in this offense. I thought it was, overall, pretty good. We’re nowhere near perfect. We’re still trying to, you know, reach for that perfection and we’ve still got things to work on, but [this] was a step in the right direction, for sure. You don’t want to go out there and lay an egg, obviously, but it was just getting in the rhythm with the guys, just feeling them in the huddle so they can hear me, feel me a little bit, pregame stuff, in the locker room. I mean, it’s all those little things that really, they add up throughout the year and it was good to just get in that rhythm.”

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels was happy with Garoppolo’s performance and hopes his starting quarterback can make his mark in Las Vegas this year.

“I mean, no, not really, nothing changed,” McDaniels replied when asked about Jimmy G. “But we huddled the whole drive. Look, the reality is when the quarterback knows the playcall, and he gets it out of his mouth quickly to the huddle and gets to the line of scrimmage, it’s just advantageous for all of us so we can put more pressure on the defense and try to just make them play at our pace. So Jimmy was trying to press that a little bit … and [I] thought he did a great job of commanding the huddle, controlling the line of scrimmage, getting us in and out of the right stuff. He did a really good job in the short time [on the field].”