AFC Notes: Joe Alt, Justin Herbert, Bo Nix, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Despite adding first-round QB Bo Nix in the draft, the Broncos have rotated between three QBs for their first-team offense. Nix talked about not getting complacent but being able to develop should he not win the job.

“Well, I don’t know if I have a choice on that one, if I want to stick around I better accept it,” Nix said, via ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. “But I also don’t necessarily want to become complacent and say ‘you know what, it’s my rookie year, I’m OK with sitting back and learning.’ … They’ll play me when I’m ready so I’m going to do my best to get ready.”

Chargers

Chargers QB Justin Herbert said rookie OT Joe Alt is a “mountain” and added that he’s even hard to see over sometimes.

“We view offensive linemen as weapons, to have guys like that, especially at the right tackle position, is a mountain,” Herbert said, via PFT. “He’s a tough guy even for me to see over sometimes.”

Raiders

Raiders OC Luke Getsy is excited about sixth-round RB Dylan Laube and wants to see him on the field soon: “I hope so. He is off to a great start. He has a great feel for it, and he doesn’t have the errors as far as what his responsibilities are. That’s really cool to see from such a young guy.” (Vic Tafur)

is excited about sixth-round RB and wants to see him on the field soon: “I hope so. He is off to a great start. He has a great feel for it, and he doesn’t have the errors as far as what his responsibilities are. That’s really cool to see from such a young guy.” (Vic Tafur) Laube has seen first-team reps in third-down offense, per Vincent Bonsignore.

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce noted the QB battle is even entering their fifth practice of camp: “Somebody has to just separate from the other.” (Paul Gutierrez)