AFC Notes: Joe Brady, Malachi Corley, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills OC Joe Brady is excited about the changes and new players that are reshaping the team’s offense heading into 2024.

“Yeah, you don’t just sit there and say you’re going to replace a player, you’re going to replace a scheme or targets,” Brady said during a press conference. “Every year is going to be different and to me, the biggest thing is … hey what do these wide receivers do well? And let’s find ways to put them in those positions. And right now, we have a lot of newness in that receivers room and there’s so much good and so much excitement with it. So, I think it’s important for us to not sit there and focus necessarily on, ‘Man, we have to replace this.’ More so, it’s like, hey, every season is going to be different. The numbers are never going to be the exact same. And let’s just figure out how we can get our players in the best position to have success.”

Brady added more about the team’s incoming wide receivers, who will be called on to replace WR Stefon Diggs after he was traded to the Texans.

“At the end of the day, when you played the Buffalo Bills for however many years, you had to worry about Stefon Diggs, right? And that is different now,” Brady continued. “But you also had to worry about Josh Allen. And it’s a quarterback-driven league. And at the end of the day, we’re fortunate that we still have him, and the offense will still run through him. We’ll have to adjust and we’ll have to get a feel for how teams are playing us. But we feel — obviously, we’re a few days in, but we’re excited about the group that we have. And when we get out there on the third-down situations, or certain situations, figuring out who they’re going to take away and kind of going from there.”

Jets

Jets third-round WR Malachi Corley thinks he’s a difficult player to tackle and is going into his rookie campaign with a lot of confidence.

“I’m hell to bring down,” said Corley, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “The Lord has blessed me with some talents and some abilities and confidence that’s out of this world.”

Corley’s quarterback in high school, Arren Hash, said Corley was always studying film when they were kids.

“He talked to me about how we could get the ball to him more and how we could win more games,” Hash said. “He looks at everything, honestly. He’s always in the film pretty much. He’s a quarterback’s best friend.”

Patriots

The Patriots picked up OT Chukwuma Okorafor after the Steelers released him. Okarafor talked about moving to the left side of the offensive line following six years of playing RT.

“I’ve been in the NFL for a while now. If I knew I couldn’t do it, I wouldn’t have chosen to do it,” Okorafor said, via Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. “It will take time, but I know who I am and what I can do.”