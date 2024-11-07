AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Andrew Berry, Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

There were moments in Week 9’s big win over the Raiders when Bengals QB Joe Burrow was spotted on cameras with a scowl despite having a large lead. Burrow said people around the team have wanted him to show a bit more emotion.

“Maybe I could have not let my emotions show quite as much, but it’s also something that I’ve tried to do more and I know people in the locker room have wanted me to do a little more, whether good or bad,” Burrow said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “But I can’t show my emotion positively and then when things don’t go well, not let that be known as well.”

Burrow is aware of how his teammates feed off his energy.

“I know that people feed off of my emotion in a positive way,” Burrow said. “It’s tough for me as a quarterback. I play my best when … I’m not up and down and pissed and then happy and all that.”

Ja’Marr Chase said Burrow is starting to be more vocal with his leadership.

“But that’s always been him,” Chase said. “He’s always been that type of guy to hold himself to a standard. He’s just doing it more vocally now.”

Browns

Browns GM Andrew Berry said they are only focused on Deshaun Watson ‘s recovery from his Achilles injury when asked about the quarterback’s future with the team: “Our focus is the recovery and to make sure he gets healthy. Everything else we’ll deal with later.” (Scott Petrak)

said they are only focused on ‘s recovery from his Achilles injury when asked about the quarterback’s future with the team: “Our focus is the recovery and to make sure he gets healthy. Everything else we’ll deal with later.” (Scott Petrak) Berry doesn’t think their offensive problems were completely down to Watson’s performance: “More broadly, we didn’t play well as a team and as a unit offense.” (Zac Jackson)

Asked if the team could keep Watson and have him return to the starting lineup in 2025, Berry responded: “That’s always a possibility.” (Petrak)

As for Berry and HC Kevin Stefanski’ s job security, Berry said it’s not a topic they think about and expressed confidence in Stefasnki: “Neither of us really think of it. … Kevin’s an outstanding coach. He’s part of the solution.” (Chris Easterling)

s job security, Berry said it’s not a topic they think about and expressed confidence in Stefasnki: “Neither of us really think of it. … Kevin’s an outstanding coach. He’s part of the solution.” (Chris Easterling) When asked if a “teardown” is necessary for Cleveland, Berry called it a better question for the offseason: “That’s a better postseason discussion. It’s not like (other sports) with half a decade rebuilds. The margins are so thin…generally you don’t see those pivots.” (Jackson)

Regarding whether they gave any thought to trading Myles Garrett at the deadline, Berry firmly responded: “No.” (Jackson)

Ravens

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey feels criticism against DC Zach Orr is unfair and their defense isn’t performing well enough for the coordinator.

“For me as a player, knowing what’s going on, I hate seeing coaches get under scrutiny when it’s the players’ fault,” Humphrey said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “If I felt that there was, ‘This [isn’t] being coached this way right. This [isn’t] being this, [or] this isn’t being this,’ it’s a little different. But it really sucks when the product we’re putting out there isn’t what we’re being coached [and] isn’t what we’re practicing. That’s kind of what hurts me.”

Humphrey thinks they aren’t executing in games like they do in practice.

“We can’t practice it all week this way — coach this way — and then get in the game, and it’s not exactly how you just practiced it,” Humphrey said. “So, that’s been the biggest thing. We’ve talked about doing your 1-of-11. So many times this year, just one guy is not exactly where he’s supposed to be, and that’s where it’s been hit.”

The Ravens are set to face the Bengals on Thursday Night after defeating Cincinnati 41-38 in overtime earlier this season. Humphrey believes they had a bad performance in their previous game.

“We felt like we should have lost; I think that’s what we kind of talked about today,” Humphrey said. “We won the game, but we did not play well, especially the secondary alone. It’s always a tough challenge, but I think we have the guys for the job, and we’re going to keep working at it — keep working at it all the way up until game time — and then let it loose Thursday night.”