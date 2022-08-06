AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said that QB Joe Burrow is still day-to-day after undergoing an appendectomy but the quarterback is still helping lead team meetings.

“I don’t think that’s necessary for him,” Taylor said, via the team’s official Youtube. “I think he’s been pretty locked in and focused. He’s in the meetings and helping lead some of the meetings — like he was today. So he’s been plenty engaged and I don’t think we need that to stimulate him. He does a pretty good job with that.”

Taylor wouldn’t put a timeline on Burrow’s return to practice.

“So, we’ll progress,” Taylor said. “Hate to put a timeline on it. He’s getting a lot of good mental work right now.”

Regarding Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase lining up in the slot, HC Zac Taylor said they can use him in several ways depending on the defensive personnel: “There’s a lot of different ways depending on the defense, depending on the defensive personnel you’re facing, that you can try to stress the defense… And Ja’Marr’s comfortable doing all of it.” (Ben Baby)

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said that they still must get Deshaun Watson ready to play despite his current six-game suspension but it’s also imperative to prepare QBs Jacoby Brissett, Josh Dobbs, and Josh Rosen.

“We’ll let that play out, but we’ve got to get Deshaun ready to play,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot. “He hasn’t played football in a year. We’ve got to get Jacoby [Brissett] ready to play. He’s potentially going to be playing early for us and starting and we’re going to be counting on him. Same thing for [Josh] Dobbs and and [Josh] Rosen. Those guys have to be ready to play. So I just look at it is we’re going to use every opportunity we have out here, individual drill, post-practice, during practice, we’ve got to get all these guys ready to play.’’

Stefanski reiterated that they must be prepared for all scenarios surrounding Watson.

“I think all of these scenarios you have to be ready for,” Stefanski said. “Again, like we’ve talked about all along, I don’t spend a lot of time thinking about various scenarios. Just deal with what’s in front of us.”

Stefanski wouldn’t elaborate on whether they are prepared to have Brissett start for an extended period.

“I’m not going to go too far into the future and what’s coming. I’ve tried, and I’ve asked the players to do this, so I’m going to try to do the same. I’m going to take a one-day-at-a-time approach and focus on the day and focus on what we have in front of us, which is practice. All those conversations are probably for another time.”

Stefanski intimated that Watson will get time in Friday’s preseason game.

“These preseason games will be an opportunity to play when it’s a game setting and the defense can come after you and you’re truly in a game,” Stefanski said. “I think that that’ll really be more when you get closer to getting reps than say at practice.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said that first-round C Tyler Linderbaum ‘s MRI did not show any significant issues with his foot but will likely miss 1-2 weeks. (Jeff Zrebiec)

said that first-round C ‘s MRI did not show any significant issues with his foot but will likely miss 1-2 weeks. (Jeff Zrebiec) Harbaugh added that WR Rashod Bateman is dealing with a minor injury and will likely miss Saturday’s practice.

Ravens OT Ja’Wuan James said the transition to left tackle from right tackle is extremely difficult. James is filling in at left tackle while OT Ronnie Stanley is sidelined: “It’s definitely a challenge,” James said. “I’m not going to lie.” (Jamison Hensley)

said the transition to left tackle from right tackle is extremely difficult. James is filling in at left tackle while OT is sidelined: “It’s definitely a challenge,” James said. “I’m not going to lie.” (Jamison Hensley) Ravens HC John Harbaugh said RB J.K. Dobbins could return to practice next week, but it will ultimately be up to team doctors: “He wants to get back out there. We’ll look at it again Monday and see where we’re at Monday. Maybe he starts doing something like individual, maybe not. It will be up to the docs.” (Hensley)